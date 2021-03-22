For the 11th year in a row, a pair of peregrine falcons have chosen the city of Bowling Green as the place to raise their young.
Three eggs were recently spotted in a nest on the Falcon Cam, which is perched high atop the clock tower of the Wood County Courthouse. The 24/7 live stream is provided through a partnership between Bowling Green State University and the Wood County Commissioners.
"Wood County has partnered with BGSU for more than a decade now to bring video of the birds and their offspring to the public," said Doris Herringshaw, president of the Wood County Commissioners. "Technology has improved over the years to offer excellent live views of the falcons in the courthouse clock tower. It’s great to collaborate on this exciting project, and it’s a true sign of spring."
BGSU is proud to call the peregrine falcon its official mascot, and the university community is excited once again to know the birds have set up shop just steps away from campus.
“We are thrilled that the falcons have chosen to call Bowling Green home once again this year,” said Amy West, assistant vice president for marketing and brand strategy at BGSU. “As a public university for the public good, BGSU is proud to partner with the Wood County Commissioners to offer our community a live look into the daily life of these powerful birds, which also represent our university and are endeared to the community.”
Peregrine falcons typically lay three to four eggs at a time and take roughly 33 days to hatch, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. For more information about the falcons in the courthouse clock tower, visit the Falcon Cam online at Falcon Cam (bgsu.edu)