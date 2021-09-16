Watch a bed race, cheer at a football game and catch a fireworks show during Bowling Green State University homecoming activities, which start today.
Some of the activities:
• The women’s soccer team plays at Cochrane Stadium tonight at 6.
• Comedian Nina G, billed as “the San Francisco Bay Area’s favorite female stuttering standup comedian,” will perform tonight at 7 virtually. When she isn’t performing at comedy clubs like the San Francisco Punchline or the Laugh Factory, she is playing colleges and presenting as a keynote speaker to children with disabilities and training professionals. Nina is part of the comedy troupe the Comedians with Disabilities Act, which brings laughter and awareness to audiences of all ages across the country. Her one-person show, a comical exploration about growing up with learning and speech disabilities, debuted in 2015.
• Homecoming Bed Races and a Block Party will be held Friday at 4 p.m. in parking lot N.
• The men’s soccer team plays at Cochrane Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
• A Black Alumni Council Sip and Social is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. at 101 Olscamp Hall.
• Fareed Haque is the guest for the free Orchard Guitar Festival on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Moore Musical Arts Center, Bryan Recital Hall.
• Beer tasting is Friday at 8:30 p.m. Join BGSU Dining for a craft beer tasting including six beers and paired snacks. The cost is $25.
• The Freddie and Frieda 5K is Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Student Recreation Center.
• Alumni campus tours, via shuttle, are available on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. from the Mileti Alumni Center.
• Falconland, featuring 20 points of interest, will be held Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Visit bgsu.edu/falconland to see a map and descriptions.
• The Alumni Tailgate Tent will be open at 2 p.m. There will be a DJ, yard game, beer garden and food.
• BGSU football takes on Murray State Saturday at 5 p.m., with fireworks to follow.
• A Virtual Wine Tasting is set for Saturday from 8:30-10 p.m. The tasting will focus on four wines from all over the world and a general list will be provided before the class.
• Volleyball plays Sunday at noon at the Stroh Center.
The 2021 homecoming is celebrating the completion of BGSU’s largest fundraising effort, the Changing Lives for the World campaign – with more than $255 million raised.
The Mileti Alumni Center on Mercer Road is the alumni homecoming headquarters. Stop by to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the alumni center and pick up a free gift. There will be beverages and snacks available, along with some other giveaways.
For more information, visit https://events.bgsu.edu/homecoming.