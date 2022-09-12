Brittney and Curtis Tarrant

Brittney and Curtis Tarrant.

 supplied photo

‘Falcon Flames’ will return to BGSU as part of University’s 100th homecoming celebration

As part of its 100th homecoming celebration, Bowling Green State University will welcome Falcon Flames — married couples who both have degrees from the university — of all ages back to campus on Saturday to renew their vows and love for their alma mater.

