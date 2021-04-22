Bowling Green is once again home to new falcons.
Recently, three peregrine falcon eggs hatched in the Wood County Courthouse clock tower. Members of the public can get a glimpse of the baby birds on the Falcon Cam, which is provided through a partnership between Bowling Green State University and the Wood County Commissioners.
In mid-March, a pair of peregrine falcons set up shop in the courthouse clock tower to lay their eggs. This year marks the 11th straight that the birds have chosen Bowling Green as the place to nest.
“The university community and Bowling Green residents are excited to see falcons – BGSU’s official mascot – raising their young just two blocks away from campus,” BGSU said in a statement on Thursday.
Peregrine falcons typically lay three to four eggs each year, which take roughly 33 days to hatch, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. For more information about the falcons in the courthouse clock tower, visit Falcon Cam (bgsu.edu).