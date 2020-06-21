Monday is the last chance to get your fill of fair food — before the actual fair opens in August.
The food trucks on the Wood County Fairgrounds are closing tonight.
Sunset Bistro is holding a fair food night on Monday from 4-8 p.m. This is an encore of a hugely successful festival night in May, where vehicles were wrapped around Wooster Street waiting in line for fries, corn dogs and elephant ears.
Prudy Brott, owner of Sunset Bistro, did her first fair food night on May 18. Customers waited for hours for fried delights, clogging traffic down Wintergarden Road — all in pouring rain.
The next one is Monday at the restaurant, 1220 W. Wooster St. On the menu is fair fries, cotton candy, corn dogs, adult lemonade, elephant ears and pork-a-leans.
“The line will be the same, where cars line up where they order at the front door and pick up at the back door,” Brott said. “We learned a lot the first time as to what we can do inside the kitchen to make it a quicker process.
“I think we’re going to be able to do this in a more timely fashion.”
Part of the fun of the fair food day is getting other businesses involved, she said.
“My first call was to Miranda (Liss) at Pisanello’s to see if I could buy elephant ear dough from them,” Brott said. “She called Bowling Green Christian Academy, who typically makes them at the fair. They told her exactly how they do it.”
Brott also reached out to Belleville Market about pork-a-leans. She bought the meat from them and they offered advice on how to cook them.
Brott bought a cotton candy machine for the restaurant. Staff cut potatoes in the kitchen for fresh-cut fries, which will be served with malt vinegar and ketchup. They hand dip the corn dogs.
With the new liquor law in Ohio, Brott said she can offer an adult lemonade to go.
She said the idea of a fair food night came to her after Pemberville Free Fair organizers announced they would not have an event, due to coronavirus.
“I was having a conversation, saying I’ve got to have elephant ears this year, because I love them. So we could do a fair food night every month, but not in August if Wood County Fair stayed on.”
Fair organizers announced on Monday that they would be having a fair, Aug. 3-10, although it will be without rides, a parade and Senior Day activities.
Also at the Monday fair board meeting, Dick and Gwen Zulch, owners of North Coast Deli and Mr. Melon 2, thanked the directors for allowing use of the fairgrounds for the food trucks.
“We’ve not only made a little money, we’ve had a hell of a good time,” Dick Zulch said.
The trucks, which have been opened since May 22, close tonight.
The lunchtime admission for the fair, to patronize the food trucks, will be available.