If the smells of the fair — including fries, pork-a-leans and elephant ears — appeared to be wafting down West Wooster Street on Monday, it wasn’t the imagination.
Prudy Brott, owner of Sunset Bistro, put on a festival night with fair food, which had customers waiting for hours for fried delights, clogging traffic down Wintergarden Road — all in pouring rain.
She partnered with community organizations and businesses to pull the event off.
The elephant ear dough came from Pisanello’s Pizza. Some of the proceeds from the sweet treat went to Bowling Green Christian Academy, which serves them at the Wood County Fair. The meat was from Belleville Brothers Meats.
“I reached out to a lot of different businesses and they were all on board to try to get fair food to people in the community and the surrounding areas,” Brott said. “With the festivals and fairs that have been canceled in the area, we just thought it would be fun to at least do the part that we can help with, which is provide the food.”
They also served homemade corn dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy and an “adult” lemonade.
Most items were priced between $4 and $5. Vehicles were limited to 20 items — they could get in line again — and employees brought the food to them.
Brott thought the 4-8 p.m. event would be popular, but realized it was going to be spectacular early on.
“People started lining up pretty early, about 3:15. We took our last order at 9:30.”
Bowling Green Police Division officers had to come out to clear the road in case emergency vehicles had to come through, Brott said.
“They actually came in and talked to me and said they were really excited about the event. They said they thought it was great,” she said. “And, next time, maybe we can think of a better way. Nobody would have known.”
Brott said she has more theme nights planned.
“We will definitely be doing something like this, from a little more educated standpoint,” she said. “It was so much fun.”