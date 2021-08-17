MILLBURY — The home of American solar is doubling down.
National, state and local leaders lauded the expansion of First Solar, which was officially dug into on Tuesday.
“It’s a really proud moment for us to put another factory here in Northwest Ohio. It’s the factory of the future,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer for First Solar.
First Solar first opened a plant in Perrysburg Township 20 years ago, built a nearby factory down the road in Lake Township in 2019, then announced an expansion earlier this year.
The $680 million project off Ohio 795 will create an additional 500 jobs. The 1.8-million-square-foot expansion to the existing plant on Route 795 is expected to open in 2023.
Widmar called Wood County the home of American solar.
The new plant will help American out-compete China and help with the country’s transition to a net-zero carbon economy.
“We have always been driven by the desire to make solar better,” Widmar said. “This new factory will double our capacity to produce American solar in America.”
Marty Walsh, U.S. secretary of labor, attended Tuesday’s groundbreaking, saying First Solar fits with President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan for the country.
He said First Solar represents a win for the future of American manufacturing and is creating jobs to help rebuild the middle class.
The Biden administration has created 4 million jobs since January, he said.
“These are the results we are starting to see across America,” he said. “I’ve seen what good jobs can do. They can change families.”
Tim Alter, chief executive officer of Rudolph Libbe Inc., thanked First Solar for building again in Lake Township.
“It’s exciting to watch Ohio become the home of American solar,” he said.
Over the last 10 years, First Solar has invested $380 million in continuous updgrades, Alter said.
The First Solar expansion is part of a manufacturing explosion in Wood County. Projects include Peloton in Troy Township and NorthPoint Development in Henry Township.
“I was just here last week,” said Lt. Gov. John Husted, referring to the Peloton groundbreaking. “We are winning the global competition to bring manufacturing back to the Midwest.”
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, said he is always asked by his colleagues what makes Wood County so special.
“It comes right down to the people,” he said. “We have it all, the transportation, air, utilities, but it comes down to the people.”
A 15-year, 65% tax abatement agreement gives a total of $1.1 million to Lake Local Schools, in taxes and annual lump sum cash.
At Tuesday’s groundbreaking, Superintendent Jim Witt said that the district will be able to stay off the ballot with operating money requests until possibly 2030, because of First Solar.
“This is really significant in our district,” Witt said.
The company has been an asset to the district not just financially. Employees mentor students and present in science classes; many Lake graduates are also future First Solar workers, Witt said.
“It’s an exciting time for our entire community,” he said. “They’ve been good partners with us.”
Lake Township will also receive $200,000 annually in the abatement deal.
Trustee Ken Gilsdorf said that First Solar is a good neighbor.
“They’ve been good to work with,” he said. “They’ve worked with us every step, and when they’ve had negative criticism, they came right back with what I think is the right answer.”
When the expansion is complete, First Solar will have 2,000 employees working in Wood County.
First Solar’s Lake Township plant is 1.2 million-square feet and produces the Series 6 thin-film PV modules.
First Solar’s original Wood County campus is west on Route 795 in Perrysburg Township.