PERRYSBURG — As long as mass gatherings in Ohio are limited to 10 people due to coronavirus, the Wood County Park District buildings will not be rented.
The park board discussed the state of facility rentals at Tuesday’s meeting, which was held in person at W.W. Knight Preserve, with some members joining in remotely.
“I don’t think we’re going to be open the earliest until November or December,” said board member Denny Parish. “We’re going to be closed indefinitely.”
Board member Bill Cameron said people with fall reservations should be contacted now and refunded their deposit money.
Board member Kim Rose said all deposit money should be refunded now, if they want it. Other board members agreed.
“That way, people have time,” she said about making other reservations.
The board voted to transfer $18,000 to other expenses/rentals to cover the refunds. Parish noted this is a “wash” and not an expense.
“The money that’s going out is not any of our tax money,” Munger said.
Coronavirus has also affected park district employees, Munger said. No seasonal employees were brought on this year, sending about 200 hours a week in work to the “regular” employees to handle. The district usually hires five seasonal employees.
“Our staff has really been tasked with a lot of work this year,” Munger said.
“It’s completely fallen on our full-time people.”
The savings from the non-hires has been $28,000.
Board member Tom Myers said the staff’s efforts are appreciated, as parks are one of the few activities to be enjoyed during a pandemic.
“It’s given another outlet to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air,” Myers said.
Munger also reported on a contract dispute for unfinished work at Otsego Park.
In February, the board approved new flooring at the river overlook at Otsego Park. Two quotes were received, with the lowest from Carpet Wholesalers, Defiance, for $23,254.
Midwest Flooring, Toledo, submitted a quote for the same floor tile for $30,411.
Carpet Wholesalers was awarded the bid. When the finished work was inspected, Munger said it was “very sub par,” with crooked, uneven tiles.
The company was given several opportunities to correct it, he said.
Park district employees finished the work, Munger said. The company has continued to bill the park district and the issue has been referred to legal counsel.
In all, Carpet Wholesalers was paid $17,174, with $6,080 remaining unpaid on the contract.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved buying a mulching head for the truck loader from Caterpillar of Perrysburg, using a government program, and saving $5,475 n retail price. The cost is $37,346. Munger added that $40,000 had been budgeted.
• Heard Munger ask if the board would nominate him for the National Resource Assistance Council. “It behooves us to keep you on it so you know what’s coming up,” board member Sandy Wiechman said.
• Heard Munger report there is a lot of surplus equipment that is no longer usable. It includes laptop computers, electronics and vehicles such as a Chevrolet Impala old patrol car, Dodge Durango and Chevrolet pickup.
• Decided to accommodate the Friends of the Park with a place to store feed overnight for their fall sale. The date is Oct. 10, if the event occurs.