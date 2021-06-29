The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education is going to start a capital improvements program which may include renovations and additions to existing buildings as well as new construction.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board also approved spending $333,884 for boiler work at two elementaries.
The board hired Fanning/Howey Associates to design a master plan.
Fanning/Howey will perform an onsite review of facilities to determine current conditions, using the 2015 Ohio Facilities Construction Commission facility assessment as baseline data.
“I think this is certainly a very positive step forward to address the needs of our district’s academic facilities,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
The architects also will gather existing site information to identify current conditions and possible constraints; facilitate an educational visioning process with staff to understand facilities improvements that may be needed to support curriculum delivery goals; facilitate a community engagement process to share facilities data and to gather stakeholder preferences regarding facilities improvements.
They will then develop a facilities master plan that summarizes all recommended improvements and related budgets and offer conceptual graphic representations to help illustrate facilities improvement goals.
The cost to the district is not to exceed $40,000.
Scruci said while no timeline has been set, he hopes to begin the educational visioning process with staff in September.
Board members were told at a meeting earlier this month that if a bond issue is approved next year for facilities, it will take three or four years before the project is complete.
The need for new facilities was highlighted when the board approved the purchase of new boilers at Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries.
Kent Buehrer, with the Buehrer Group Architecture, attended the meeting to inform the board it will cost $333,884 to replace the boiler at Conneaut and one of two boilers at Kenwood.
The initial estimate was $200,000.
“No doubt there’s some cost increase due to the current conditions of the economy,” Buehrer said.
Earl Mechanical Services, Wauseon, submitted the lowest bid.
It will cost more to access, remove and replace the boilers than the actual cost for the two units.
The two boilers cost $109,000 and installation is nearly $182,000. The balance is made up of permits and fees.
The work should be done by the end of September, Buehrer said.
Board member Ryan Myers was upset the district may have to reduce tutorial staffing in order to pay for the boilers.
“It’s not even building improvement at this point, it’s building survival,” he said about the needed boilers.
“Here we are, continuing with these old buildings … what’s next that’s going to go out? We’re going to have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to take care of these things,” Myers said.
He said the money could go to better use for students and programming.
Board member Ginny Stewart said she felt the same way.
“I don’t want our kids to go without heat, but I also don’t want the schools to go without adequate staff,” she said.
“It just seems this is throwing good money into bad buildings once again,” she said.
Buehrer said the steam boilers could not be converted to hot water and moved into new buildings. They will have salvage value, however, if they are no longer needed depending on future facilities projects.
“We didn’t have to be at this point,” board member Jill Carr said.
If the community had supported the consolidated elementary plan that was proposed twice and voted down twice, “we wouldn’t be talking about this right now,” Carr said.
There is $1.3 million in ESSER II funds, which will be used to pay for the boiler work. Twenty percent of the estimated $3.1 million the district will get in ESSER III funds needs to go toward learning loss, said district Treasurer Cathy Schuller.
Scruci said district leadership will meet Wednesday morning to make sure there is money for staff.
“We’re not abandoning anything yet,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that happens.”
Myers pointed out the money being received from ESSER II and ESSER III could be better spent had there been better facilities.
Myers also said the district is hoping to use ESSER III funds to purchase the mini-split air conditioning units for Kenwood, Conneaut and the high school.
The cost to add these is $807,554 at Kenwood, $782,641 at Conneaut, and $2.43 million at the high school, based on estimates given to the board earlier this month.
If the ESSER funds can be used for this project, the work should be completed by spring 2022, Myers said.
The district should learn by the end of July if its proposal has been approved, he said.