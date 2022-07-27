Meta Results

A Meta Portal Go is displayed during a preview of the Meta Store in Burlingame, Calif., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta posted its first revenue decline in history on Thursday, July 27, 2022 dragged by a drop in ad spending as the economy falters — and as competition from rival TikTok intensifies. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

 Eric Risberg

Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta posted its first revenue decline in history Thursday, dragged by a drop in ad spending as the economy falters — and as competition from rival TikTok intensifies.

The company's stock dropped slightly in after-hours trading following the results, suggesting Wall Street was largely expecting the weak earnings report.

