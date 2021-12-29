Bowling Green officials are requesting the community’s assistance to vandalism in City Park.
“Vandalism in parks is a common issue across the country, but since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, this type of behavior in Bowling Green has increased and the aggressiveness of vandalism has increased,” according to a city news release on Wednesday.
Bowling Green Parks & Recreation staff have addressed numerous incidents across multiple locations that go far beyond minor damage.
“This vandalism has caused excessive damage that requires costly repairs, and staff members have had to remove feces from sinks, floors, and walls, posing immediate safety concerns.”
In response, the City has taken an “all hands-on deck” approach to stopping these incidents.
The Bowling Green Police Division is actively involved. Officers have added extra patrols for the parks and are patrolling at all hours to ensure safety and enforce park hours.
“The city takes these matters very seriously and individuals vandalizing the parks, once caught, may be charged with a third-degree misdemeanor and be financially responsible for the damage,” the release stated.
Additional cameras will be installed in the park and the electric division will be installing increased security lighting. Timed locks will be added to the bathrooms restricting access while the park is closed.
The city is encouraging all residents to report any suspicious activity or information about the reoccurring vandalism or any criminal activity to the police at 419-352-1131.