Perrysburg Township

The Perrysburg Township Fire Department was recognized by the American Heart Association with their Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus performance achievement award as an EMS provider organization that has demonstrated continued success in using the Mission Lifeline program.

 Photo by Roger LaPointe/Sentinel-Tribune

LIME CITY — The awarding of an American Heart Association award was the bulk of a short township trustees meeting.

A special presentation was given to the fire department by Elizabeth Lewis of the American Heart Association last month.

