Israel Palestinians

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

 Hatem Moussa

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip were exchanging fire Saturday in the worst bout of cross-border violence since an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year.

Israeli airstrikes have killed 11 people, including a senior commander from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed militant group, who was slain in a targeted attack.

