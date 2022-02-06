A worker at a Ukrainian gas station Volovets in western Ukraine Wednesday, in Oct. 7, 2015. Fears are rising about what would happen to Europe's energy supply if Russia were to invade Ukraine and then shut off its natural gas in retaliation for U.S. and European sanctions. The pipeline operators have told the European Union's executive commission that if there's a cold winter, the continent's gas companies will need to import more than they have in the past. (AP Photo/Pavlo Palamarchuk, File)