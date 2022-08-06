Defining a Recession Explainer

Screens display end-of-day trading results at the New York Stock Exchange on May 12, 2022, in New York. A longstanding rule of thumb holds that a recession occurs when the economy shrinks for two consecutive quarters. On Thursday, July 28 the government will report gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the nation's output of goods and services, for the April-June quarter. Some economists forecast it will show the economy shrank — for the second quarter in a row. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

 John Minchillo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy has contracted for two straight quarters, intensifying fears that the nation is on the cusp of a recession — if not already in one — barely two years after the pandemic recession officially ended.

Six months of contraction is a long-held informal definition of a recession. Yet nothing is simple in the post-pandemic economy. Its direction has confounded Federal Reserve policymakers and many private economists since growth screeched to a halt in March 2020 as COVID-19 struck and 20 million Americans were suddenly thrown out of work.

