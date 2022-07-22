Russia Ukraine War Energy

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint press conference with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 10, 2022. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, File)

 Yury Kochetkov

BERLIN (AP) — Europe faced an energy crisis even before drama emerged about the Nord Stream 1 pipeline reopening from Russia to Germany.

While natural gas started flowing again Thursday after the major pipeline shut down for 10 days of maintenance, Europe will still struggle to keep homes warm and industry humming this winter.

0
0
0
0
0