Justin Marx 2021

File. Justin Marx appears in court Monday with his attorney.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

A witness’s expertise was questioned in the rape case against a Bowling Green man.

Robert Belloto Jr., a pharmacist based in Beavercreek, has been called as a witness for the defense in the case of Justin Marx, who has been charged with rape and sexual battery.

