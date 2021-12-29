The Bowling Green community is invited to join Bowling Green State University in celebration of the winter season.
On Jan. 15, from 9 a.m.-moon, the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, in front of University Hall, will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland full of free family-oriented events and activities.
The scene will be set with an outdoor iceless ice rink, polar express trackless train rides, warm and cozy fire tables, and twinkly lights. Activities will also include a Build-a-Bear workshop (limited availability), a gingerbread bounce house, a polar bear slide, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Winter themed family recreation games will be provided by the Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department.
This event is being sponsored by BGSU and is free. All activities will be held outdoors. Attendees should park on campus, in Parking Lot E, which is west of Thurstin Avenue, with entrances on Pike or Court streets.