The Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday approved plans for a second portion of the Reserve at Martindale development.
The commission unanimously approved the final plat for plat 2 of the subdivision, located at the southeast corner of West Wooster Street and Martindale Road.
According to a document provided to the commission, the development would have a total area of over 1.9 acres. The plat contains four lots. A house currently occupies one of the lots and will remain there.
Planning Director Heather Sayler noted that the plat conforms with the preliminary plat, which was previously approved by the commission.
Wednesday’s meeting was held in council chamber at the Administrative Services Building and was open to the public, with limited seating.