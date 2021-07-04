A planned expansion of the Wood County Landfill will be ready for use in 2023.
Engineers with Hull & Associates met with the Wood County Commissioners Tuesday to discuss the first phase of the expansion, which should be ready to open by September 2023.
The current landfill has a life of five more years, until 2026, after opening in 1972.
The new expansion should last four years, or until 2027, once it opens. It will be located to the north of the current landfill.
Four new cells are planned, all to the north, which will take around 15-20 years to complete.
The estimated cost of the project is $3.03 million.
Angie Gerdeman, senior project manager with Hull, said once they get final approval from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, public comment will be heard.
The next two years will be spent identifying the cell size and preparing for construction, she said.
Once all six expansions are approved on the 59-acre site, there will be more than 100 years of disposal capacity, Gerdeman said.
Trent Hathaway, project engineer with Hull, said once the new cell opens, it will provide 330,000 cubic yards of air space.
Matt Limes, landfill equipment operator, said that the new cell will be about 30 feet deep and rise 300 feet once filled.
Hathaway added that once the six additional cells are added to the site, there will be 1.35 million cubic yards of air space to use.
Ground water monitoring wells will be installed prior to construction of the cell. A temporary storm water management pond also will be added.
Gerdeman said that a liner of soil and polyethylene will be added and a “fluff” layer of typical residential trash will be used for the first 5 feet of waste.
She said the existing landfill has a clay and/or membrane liner but regulations have changed in the last 50 years.
It is an ongoing project, said county Administrator Andrew Kalmar.
“We have to plan and keep ahead of it to in order for it to remain a viable asset,” he said.
“I think people are pretty dependent on it,” said Commissioner Doris Herringshaw. “We’re going to be in this business for quite a while.
“It’s a busy little place out there,” Limes said.
Herringshaw said that they have not received any complaints about smell or truck traffic from residents who live in the area.
Kalmar said the project will be funded for through a loan out of the county’s general fund and will be paid back through fee collection.
He said there has been no discussion of raising fees.
Currently, there is a minimum fee of $17 and one ton costs $45, Kalmar said.
Landfill property goes from U.S. 6 north to Poe Road and Green Road west nearly to Potter Road.