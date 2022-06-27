OREGON – Harness Health Partners, the employee health solution of Mercy Health, announces the opening of its newly relocated and expanded St. Charles Occupational Health Clinic.

Previously located within Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital, the new clinic location is just off site at 1050 Isaac Streets Drive, Suite 126 in Oregon.

The newly services include:

Drug and alcohol screenings

Occupational injury and illness treatment

Diagnostic testing

Immunizations/vaccines (such as flu, hepatitis B, and Tdap)

Ergonomic assessments and programs

Injury prevention training

Bloodborne pathogen training

Fit for duty examinations

Independent medical evaluations

Return to work, pre-employment, and DOT Physicals

