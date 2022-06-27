OREGON – Harness Health Partners, the employee health solution of Mercy Health, announces the opening of its newly relocated and expanded St. Charles Occupational Health Clinic.
Previously located within Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital, the new clinic location is just off site at 1050 Isaac Streets Drive, Suite 126 in Oregon.
The newly services include:
Drug and alcohol screenings
Occupational injury and illness treatment
Diagnostic testing
Immunizations/vaccines (such as flu, hepatitis B, and Tdap)
Ergonomic assessments and programs
Injury prevention training
Bloodborne pathogen training
Fit for duty examinations
Independent medical evaluations
Return to work, pre-employment, and DOT Physicals