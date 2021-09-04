The Expand Your Horizons Fair at BGSU will be held Sept. 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Bowling Green State University Bowen-Thompson Student Union Ballroom.
It brings together organizations and programs that have volunteer and other types of opportunities for students and campus departments and organizations to get involved in the community.
Registration is open now.
Questions can be sent to civicengagement@bgsu.edu.
All of the agencies/organizations attending the fair will also be invited to a pre-event breakfast to learn more about opportunities to connect on campus and to have an opportunity to ask questions about partnership opportunities.
For further information email civicengagement@bgsu.edu , visit 304 University hall, or call Dr. V Rosser at 419-372-9865.