Bowling Green is bustling with new activity with the return of Bowling Green State University students and face-to-face classes today, for the first time since the March pandemic shutdown.
Flatlands Coffee was packed on Monday morning with every seat taken and a steady line at the counter.
Senior barista Allie Pavy, a BGSU student starting her second degree, was busy filling orders.
“The last couple of weeks has been awesome, seeing the steady increase in people. Specifically Mondays have always been the slow days, but today is awesome because people are back. Students are back. We’re getting to see faces that we didn’t see before the shutdown,” Pavy said.
She started working there the week the “stay at home” order issued by the state and saw the students leaving.
“It was actually really interesting. I’ve never had a job like this at Flatlands, where everyone is treated like family and trying to help. Because I wasn’t here before the shutdown happened, I didn’t experience a sudden decline. It was kind of like a steady, not as much business. Then I did deliveries,” Pavy said.
Being part of a group and seeing business increase is good, she said.
“At the university, the policy changes are kind of scary, but being here is kind of nice, because at Flatlands it’s kind of a home for a lot of students. I know it was for me before I started working here, because I was a regular,” Pavy said.
At Call of the Canyon cafe, owner Ardy Gonyer said business is also picking up.
“Over the weekend and I think this week we are already starting to see that uptick,” Gonyer said.
Like Flatlands, Call of the Canyon has instituted social distancing, by putting tables outside. He has also seen a change in attitudes of customers.
“People are definitely more cautious. People are taking more advantage of the outside dining. Some people are hesitant to dine indoors. I think people are excited to get into new routines, but it’s also a new normal and we have to be cautious and responsible for one another,” Gonyer said.
At Grounds For Thought, the coffee shop and used bookstore, there are customers are buying books and walking around, but there isn’t any indoor seating available, because of social distancing. Sidewalk tables were filled Monday morning.
“We’re getting a lot parents who are with their kids and families. No one seems to be worried about what is going on and they are following protocols,” said Caitlin DeRan, who has worked at GFT for seven years. “I haven’t had a lot of complaints about masks.
“We’re excited to have the kids back.”
Ciera Moore, a 2019 BGSU graduate who decided to stay in Bowling Green, was meeting with her friend Katelyn Michael, a junior at BGSU. They were talking at picnic tables in the area behind Grounds For Thought.
“I think it’s fun. It’s good to see people actually back on campus. You would drive past campus and it was kind of like a ghost town. It’s nice to see people, even though they are wearing masks and social distancing, but it’s nice to see people again,” Moore said. “I feel like BG really does turn into a ghost town when all the students leave. Obviously there are some people here, but it’s just not the same.”
Michael moved into her new house off-campus three weeks ago.
“Within the last week I’ve seen a lot more people, a lot more cars, students moving in,” she said. “It feels normal, per se, but not normal. But it’s good to be back. …It feels as normal as it could be with the situation that is happening.”
Moore agreed that many students, and recent grads, felt like their lives had been on hold because of the pandemic.
“If feel like with being back, people are a little more hopeful. People were in such a weird place,” Moore said. “Things are looking up. At least we’re back in town. At least we’re trying to normal again.”