Ex-treasurer ordered to repay youth league $175K restitution

Ex-treasurer ordered to repay youth league $175K restitution

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 4:56 pm

Ex-treasurer ordered to repay youth league $175K restitution

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (AP) — The former treasurer of a youth baseball league convicted of stealing from the organization in Ohio has been ordered to pay $175,000 in restitution or face a three-year prison sentence.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports Renee Nichols, of Springboro, agreed at her sentencing Tuesday in Warren County to make a first payment of $300 toward the restitution and was put on probation for now. Judge Donald Oda II said he will bring her back to court in 60 days to see how well the restitution is going and could decide to send her to prison.

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 4:56 pm.

