A former Rossford police officer has until Tuesday to accept a plea otherwise his case will go to trial.
Glenn Goss Jr. appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Despite negotiations, “the offer still has not been accepted,” said Prosecutor Margaret Tomaro.
The deal is for Goss to plead guilty to two counts menacing by stalking, both first-degree misdemeanors, and two counts unauthorized use of a law enforcement automated database system, both fifth-degree felonies.
The charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, would be dismissed, Tomaro said.
She is a senior assistant attorney general from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and has been assigned, as the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office had a conflict.
The state’s offer remains open until end of business Tuesday, she said, adding the recommendation is for probation.
“By putting this offer on the record … the court does not assume that you are guilty,” Reger said. “At this time the offer from the state is to plead to two felonies of the fifth degree and two misdemeanors of the first degree.”
The felonies carry a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison, but the presumption is community control due to Goss’ lack of a record, Reger said.
“If you don’t accept the offer … you are presumed to be not guilty. If you go to trial and you are found guilty … of a felony in the fifth degree, that carries with it a possibility of up to 36 months in prison.
“There is neither a presumption against nor a presumption for prison,” Reger said.
If a deal is not reached by Tuesday, the case will go to trial Feb. 24.
Tomaro asked for a deadline by which she needs to be notified of a trial in order to subpoena witnesses.
“If we can’t agree to stipulations, there are extra people that the state needs to call,” she said.
Defense attorney Sarah Haberland asked until Friday.
Goss, 32, formerly of Rossford and currently of Biloxi, Mississippi, was indicted in September and pleaded not guilty on Oct. 9 of the five previously mentioned charges.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 10, 2019 and again June 15, Goss is accused of engaging in a pattern of conduct that caused another person to believe he would cause physical harm or mental distress.
On those same two days, he allegedly either gained access or attempted to gain access, or disseminated information gained through access of the law enforcement database without consent.
On June 19, he allegedly altered, destroyed, concealed or removed records with the purpose to impair their value as evidence in an investigation.
Goss resigned from the police force in June after being accused of allegedly stalking and harassing a woman he saw in traffic. The woman posted a social message exchange with the officer that was widely shared.
In the post, Goss allegedly admitted using the woman’s license plate to identify her.
He remains free on an own-recognizance bond with the understanding he have no contact with the victim.