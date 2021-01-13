ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A former Lake Township police officer who now lives in Florida has been arrested for making online threats involving potential violence in Washington, D.C.
The Haines City Police Department said Wednesday that 53-year-old Shannon Badgett is charged with communicating a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer confirmed that Badgett had worked there from 2001-13.
Badgett was jailed and will undergo a mental health evaluation. Investigators said a Facebook contact of Badgett’s reported his posts. They expressed frustration with what Badgett considers election fraud in the 2020 presidential vote.
Election officials across the country have confirmed there was no widespread fraud.
Badgett and another Lake Township officer were cleared in 2013 of killing a Toledo man who had shot to death his girlfriend and their son.
A Wood County grand jury returned a vote of “no true bill of indictment” for the officers’ actions.
Badgett resigned from the department in January 2013.
He started in Lake Township in 2001 as a part-time officer and moved to full time in 2004.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)