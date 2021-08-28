Everyone in the Bowling Green community is invited to Evensong 2021, an evening of music, socializing, prayer and fun, Sunday at 7 p.m. at Wooster Green.
The event brings together people from a variety of churches or no church affiliation, in the unity of Christ. Included will be music groups from First Presbyterian Church, Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints and Trinity United Methodist Church. There will be a children’s area led by Gail Houtz, sing along hymns and prayer. Meditation on the music is written by Bishop Bill Mullins.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and their own snacks. Water will be provided. The Bowling Green Ministerial Association provides this event annually.
The Bowling Green Ministerial Association is a Christian fellowship inviting ministers to support one another in seeking understanding and sharing Christ’s love in the greater Bowling Green community. Their vision is to become a vibrant association that is well connected in the community and viewed as a resource that promotes understanding of faith experiences and inspires people to build bridges sharing Christ’s love.