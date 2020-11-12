Wood County health leaders are blue and a little green over the “red” alert given by the state on Thursday.
Health Commissioner Ben Robison, speaking during Thursday’s board meeting, said the red, level 3 alert will remain for a while.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus. People are encouraged to limit activities.
“The change in color from orange to red really reflects one thing, and that is now we are seeing impacts in our health care capacity,” he said. “The indicator that was triggered today was the outpatient visits trigger.”
There has been an increase in people seeking care in Wood County because of COVID-19, Robison said.
As long as cases are more than 100 per 100,000 population, for the foreeable future, Wood County will stay red, he said.
“We’re going to be red for a little bit,” Robision said.
On Thursday, Wood County was at 385 cases per 100,000.
“I have a deep concern about the massive increase in COVID-19 cases. I suspect we’re starting to see the increase in hospitalizations and possibly, eventually deaths,” said board member Bob Midden.
“We now have suddenly twice the record number of active cases — we’re up over 400,” he said. “There has been just this huge surge in the last few days.”
Midden and Robison said the rise was probably due to Halloween parties and other gatherings.
“We certainly do believe that this is reflective of impacts of Halloween weekend,” Robison said.
He expects surges like these to continue in the weeks after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
“If this trend continues, we’re in trouble,” Midden said.
He said the county has fared well in hospital capacity, but he expects that to change.
This week, Wood County Hospital President Stan Korducki told the Sentinel-Tribune that on Tuesday there were two coronavirus hospitalizations and zero on Sunday.
“But, frankly, their capacity isn’t that large,” Midden said. “In two to three weeks, we could be at a point where we exceed the capacity of Wood County Hospital. And that represents a pretty dire situation.”
Robison said hospital capacity is important because it has a trickle-down effect on community health care.
“As we lose hospital capacity — for whatever the cause is, whether it’s caused by COVID or something else — we lose the ability to treat the things that are really important,” he said.
Hospitals then must make tough decisions about whether they pull back on some services.
“That has a big impact on their bottom line,” he said. “These are really big issues that we’re facing.”
Robison said that Wood County Hospital has been relatively unimpacted and was accepting transfer cases this week.
Midden said he also has concerns about how the health department would be able to contact trace all of these cases.
“What we’ve been seeing — exponential increases is the word,” Robison said.
Just a short while ago, the county was averaging 50 cases a day. Now it’s 90, he said.
Cases and triggers in other Ohio counties are more prominent than here, Robison said.
“As crazy as it is, these cases are quite high and nobody’s looking at Wood County and wondering what’s going on there,” he said. “Now we are certainly looking at Wood County and not sitting on this by any means.”
Ohio Gov. DeWine announced on Thursday that each jurisdiction will be receiving $200,000 to use for messaging and action before the holidays, Robison said.
Robison said everyone must be extra vigilant.
A state prevelance study says that by multiplying the case numbers, per 100,000, by 3.5, the actual number of cases in the community can be computed.
“That puts us then at 1.2 to 1.5% of our population is likely COVID positive right now,” Robison said.
“We have to act like everyone around us could be contagious. We’re coming to a place where it is much more likely the case that people around you in a grocery store, or people you’re interacting with at church, or inviting into your home may be contagious — although they may not know it.”
Robison said he expects area school districts who have been in person to go hybrid, and those that have been hybrid to go virtual.
This is not because there is coronavirus spread in the schools, he said.
“Nothing in the data tells us we should tell our schools to go backwards,” Robison said. “But they are having so many students out and they are having so many staff infected they can’t deliver education the same way.”
He also mentioned Monday’s news of a Pfizer vaccine with a 90% effective rate.
“There is a vaccine on the horizon,” Robison said.
He said that vaccine requires two doses separated by 21 days.
“We have an opportunity by taking decisive action now to protect ourselves so that we can vaccinate as many of our community as possible,” he said.
Robison urged people to wear masks, keep social distance and stay away from large groups.
“We’ve got two weeks to change the context that we’re facing for Thanksgiving; 14 days is a long time in COVID,” he said.
“It is important, possible and they can do it,” Midden said.