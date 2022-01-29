PEMBERVILLE — After 45 years in the auto business, it was inevitable that Steve Firsdon would get a nickname — or two — from his loyal customers.
Firsdon, who retired Jan. 1, said he took pride in quick work, spending no more than two days on most vehicles before returning them to their owners.
“My goal was to keep the parking lot clear,” he said. “They called me ‘Zippy’ because I was fast.”
The other catchphrase tells how much Firsdon is adored: ‘Everybody loves Steve.’”
“It’s been beautiful. … I’m grateful to the whole community,” Firsdon said. “There’s just so many memories, it’s unbelievable.”
Firsdon recounted how he went from being an outsider, who was reluctantly accepted as his business began to thrive, to a celebrated townie.
He moved to Pemberville in 1975; he grew up on a farm just outside of town. Firsdon had a reputation for successfully managing service stations and was asked to take on a struggling one in the village.
He accepted and Steve’s Sohio — later Steve’s BP, then still later Steve’s Car Care — on Bierley Avenue opened in May 1976.
It took about two years to turn the business around and about that long to be accepted, Firsdon said. Steve’s Car Care offered gas, towing and major and minor vehicle repairs.
Word quickly spread about the excellent service. Firsdon came to you to get your car, leaving his vehicle at the curb and driving yours to the station for service.
He even let customers run a tab for gas, paying the bill at the end of the month.
“I’m old school. My station was old school and everyone loved it.”
Firsdon developed a special relationship with the Otterbein Portage Valley residents, picking up their cars for service and returning them.
“I treated them real special, got their cars,” he said. “It just started with one, way back. They told the next person and the next person.”
Firsdon also gave to the community. He’s been involved with the Pemberville Free Fair, especially the car show.
“Over the years, I’ve coached girls and boys (baseball, softball, soccer). I’ve always been associated with the free fair and the car shows. We have four car shows a year,” he said.
He stepped up to coach his daughter’s team when no one else would, even though he had no idea how the game was played.
“I knew nothing, absolutely nothing about soccer and I took it on and we were first in the league,” Firsdon said. “I have no idea (why they did so well). I just got down on their level. I didn’t dictate to them. I wasn’t harsh with them.”
The Eastwood High School graduate took two years of business management classes at Bowling Green State University. The rest of his training came from growing up on a farm,
“I lived by the golden rule basically,” Firsdon said. “The key is listening, and having good help.”
He had the best assistance from his son, Tony, who left the business with him on Jan. 1. They hope to take a vacation together — their first since 1990 — because if one was off, the other would cover.
“He’s 3/4 of the reason we’ve been successful all these years,” Firsdon said of Tony. “When I announced in October I was retiring, he had six offers right away.”
He said that technology got the best of him. They didn’t own a computer at the shop. Chips are not something he wanted to learn.
“That’s part of the reason I retired. I’m 72,” Firsdon said. “I got other things I want to do besides get up and down with the lift.”
He is enjoying puttering around his rural Bowling Green home, wearing his favorite sweatshirt that says “God put me on earth to accomplish a certain number of things. Right now I’m so far behind I’ll never die.”
He plans to spend time with Tony and his daughter, Stephanie, who lives in Kent, his four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also wants to travel with his five siblings.
“I’ve got a farm. Dad died in ‘97 and the barn still has stuff in it from 20 years before he died.”
Firsdon didn’t want a fuss over his retirement. But on his last day, a contingent from the village came to the business to declare Dec. 31 “Steve Firsdon Day” in Pemberville.
He hasn’t quite put down the wrench either. He’s helping the new management transition.
“I came in gently, I’ll leave gently.”