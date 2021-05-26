The Bowling Green city pool and waterpark complex will open this weekend at 50% capacity, to pass holders only – but those restrictions aren’t going to last long.
The facility will open fully, with daily admissions available, after June 2’s lifting of health restrictions from the State of Ohio.
Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley discussed the change during Tuesday’s parks board meeting.
Otley noted that the pool will open Saturday, and will still be beholden to the state’s current guidelines until June 2. She said that, prior to the state’s announcement, they had hoped that restrictions could possibly be lifted in July.
“As usual, you plan, you have a plan, it changes and it changes again,” she said.
Otley also discussed the Splash Fund, a new fund which has been set up to help families who are struggling to pay for pool passes. There is also a 50% subsidy that’s available through the department.
She said that information has been sent out to the schools about the Splash Fund.
“We have had people utilizing that,” she said. “We did have an anonymous donor give $5,000.”
“That will continue,” Otley said of the fund, but she reiterated that, after the first weekend the pool is open, people will have the option of attending the pool at a daily rate.
Otley also noted that they have made the decision to open the water fountains at parks facilities.
“People are human beings with free will,” she said. “If they want to use a water fountain, they are now available for people to use.” She also noted that water bottle fillers will also be available.
Otley also announced that the department received a 2020 award from the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association. The new Veteran’s Building at City Park received a second-place award for capital improvement projects of $2.5 million and above.
“It’s a beautiful building,” Otley said, and noted that the wooden plaque received from OPRA will likely be displayed in the building.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Recognized two departing members: Jeff Crawford, who has served on the board for 10 years, and Robin Veitch, who has served for five years.
Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, who attended on behalf of Mayor Mike Aspacher, said that “this is one of his favorite things that he likes to do, is thank citizens in person for their outstanding service.” Tretter presented Crawford and Veitch each with a certificate of appreciation, reading each document in full.
“What you do here at parks and recreation, what you service does on this board, is also critical to quality of life,” Tretter said. “And both of you have served so admirably and taken this role so seriously,” making a difference in the community.
• Heard that Ela Ostrowski completed her Eagle Scout Award, building a box for flags that need to be retired. The box, secured and bolted down, is located at the Veterans Building. “We just thought it made a lot of sense to have that there,” Otley said.