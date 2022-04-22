A Perrysburg man who escaped police custody and was indicted on nine charges, was arrested early this morning in Michigan.
According to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office press release, Christopher Eldredge was taken into custody at approximately 3:42 a.m by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested at 1440 N. Dixie Hwy. Complete details of his arrest are not known at this time.
He faces local charges there, and will be extradited back to Wood County to face additional charges, the release stated.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Eldredge, 35, for robbery and escape, both third-degree felonies; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and six counts receiving stolen property, one a fourth-degree felony and five fifth-degree felonies.
Eldredge escaped custody at 4:21 p.m. on April 9 while being treated in the emergency department at Wood County Hospital.
He fled on foot from a Wood County sheriff’s deputy and proceeded to steal a vehicle in Bowling Green. The vehicle has since been recovered in Toledo.
Eldredge was incarcerated at the Wood County jail on April 7 for misdemeanor offenses.
After his hospital escape, Bowling Green Police Division officers were made aware the suspect was fleeing on foot westbound. A 911 caller told dispatch she observed the foot chase and the inmate tried to get into her car when she pulled into her residence in the 1000 block of Pinewood Court.
She said that the deputy was chasing the subject around her vehicle. She said that the inmate fled the area westbound, and the deputy continued pursuing him, according to the police report.
Eldredge reportedly stole a blue 2020 Hyundai Tucson from a customer at a hair salon in the 1200 block of West Wooster Street.
Salon customers told police a white male in an orange jumpsuit ran into the salon and began demanding car keys. They described him as out of breath, agitated and shaking.
They told police he saw keys sitting on the counter and grabbed them before running out of the salon. The owner of the keys said she chased the man until she saw the deputy approaching. The deputy began struggling with Eldredge, but he was able to get away from the deputy and get in the car, according to the report.
The car was tracked to Toledo and found in the area of Woodlawn and Phillips avenues.
On April 7, Eldredge was accused of receiving or disposing of wave runners, valued at more than $7,500; and an Ohio license plate; on March 28, a trailer, valued at more than $1,000; and on April 8, lawn equipment belonging to a church, valued at more than $1,000; and a check and undisclosed property from the same person valued at more than $1,000.
He allegedly knew the properties in question had been commissioned through a theft.