Peniella Irakoze poses for a photo on campus during a break from her part-time job at Phoenix College Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Phoenix. Irakoze is working through a list of more than 1,000 fellow students who didn’t return to Phoenix College this semester, calling to check how they’re doing during the coronavirus pandemic. The National Student Clearinghouse says enrollment at U.S. community colleges dropped 10% from fall 2019 to fall 2020 amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt York)