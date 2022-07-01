With the newly released state ruling on fireworks, BG BOOM organizers are making a clear statement on how this affects their event.
Organizers of the BG Boom Festival and Fireworks are asking that no outside pyrotechnics be brought anywhere, including parking lots, during Sunday’s event.
Both the Wood County Sheriff Wasylyshyn and Bowling Green Fire Chief Moorman were consulted to understand the ramifications of this new law.
Because the fairgrounds is in Plain Township, under jurisdiction of Wood County, Wasylyshyn said that the new law states that people have to have permission of the property owner to set off fireworks on their property. No permission will be given for anyone attending the BG Boom Festival and Fireworks to bring any type of pyrotechnics onto the property, including smoke bombs and sparklers.
When asked about the viewing areas from outside the fairgrounds property, Moorman referred to the statement released from the city.
It reminds individuals that within the city limits of Bowling Green, Ordinance 93.40 supersedes this new law by the state. The ordinance bans the sale of and discharge of fireworks.
Details are posted on the city website: https://www.bgohio.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=303.
“The safety of our residents and the prevention of fire is our top priority,” Moorman said. “Fireworks can be very dangerous and should be left to the professionals.”
Due to the number of people expected to attend and dry conditions, the city is asking for the public’s cooperation to keep this event safe.
Details on the BG Boom Festival and Fireworks are available at: https://www.bgchamber.net/ and https://visitbgohio.org/holidays/.