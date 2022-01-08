NORTHWOOD – The electrical work is moving forward on the new Main Street for the Enclave building project, but stumbling blocks remain.
Billed as an “Age in Place” mixed-use community, the Enclave is 120 acres of a former shopping mall property that is being revitalized. It will be multi-family housing areas with the goal of promoting the most density of residential development, and will also include commercial and public space connected both by roads and a pedestrian walkway.
The drainage, water and sewer are complete, and the electrical infrastructure is now being worked on.
“We have an eight-week wait for the conduit,” City Administrator Bob Anderson. “Everything is on order. So it has been a bit of a hassle. It was awarded a couple weeks ago.”
Consultant Glenn Grisdale, with Reveille, said the infrastructure for the total project will be approximately $8 million. Meanwhile, the FET Construction Services bid the city accepted for the electrical work on Main Street is for $601,648.
The electrical is entirely for the public access, road and walking area along the commercial boulevard style Main Street.
The contract covers installation of the decorative lighting, electrical receptacles, and all electrical improvements along the 1,950 feet long Main Street. These improvements include the lighting for the decorative entrance off of Woodville Road, 21 decorative street lights, 50 outside electrical receptacles, the electrical conduit and wiring.
Like many building projects, this one has been slowed down by supply chain problems. Anderson was informed of the delay during a construction meeting on Tuesday.
Main Street will be home to three blocks of neighborhood commercial and office use spaces. It is the entrance to the new community that utilizes the old mall entrance off Woodville Road.
Zoning allows for the buildings to be up to four stories tall.
“Anything can go up to four stories, if we like what it looks and feels like,” Grisdale said. “Our model is our own model.”
The new downtown area has been compared to other local cities that have had walkable downtowns for many years, but Anderson stressed that this is all new construction.
“Our model does have a downtown component. But it cannot be compared with Perrysburg. You cannot build new old buildings,” Anderson said.
The two men also agreed on why the development is being zoned the way it is.
“Folks were vehemently opposed to industrial and the market doesn’t want to put new industrial locations near residential and school locations. When this was a blank slate we had real estate agents who wanted to put in warehousing and the public didn’t want that,” Grisdale said.
Having created what Anderson and Grisdale called a favorable construction atmosphere, the project is now ready for the residential and commercial builders to begin the work above ground.