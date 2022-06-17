WALBRIDGE — A local artist said he has been undermined by village officials, who may be pursuing eminent domain to obtain a downtown property.
But Mayor Ed Kolanko said the best purpose for 102 Main St. is parking for the library, VFW post and businesses.
At Wednesday’s council meeting, David Overholt, who has lived in the village for 60 years, said he had planned to open an ice cream shop in the building and lease the space. The profits would help run his non-profit art group.
“I’m trying to do something good for this community and I’m just getting pummelled,” Overholt said. “This would be a good thing for the community.”
In May, he had asked council for financial assistance toward his $30,000 endeavor.
“From a council standpoint, obviously there was no level of engagement with your request,” Kolanko said.
Overholt, who runs the Northwestern Ohio Rural Arts program, said he was successful in getting money to start the ice cream shop.
“I found my funding,” he said, adding that he then read about the eminent domain plans from the Sentinel-Tribune. “And my funding disappeared. And I want to know why.”
Kolanko said, after consulting with the village solicitor, he would not discuss specifics about what was going on with the property legally.
Overholt asked if there had been a parking survey done in the village.
“Or are you just making parking spaces?” he asked.
Overholt said he couldn’t believe village officials wanted to boot out a business owner, raze his building and make it parking.
“You want to take a guy who’s had a business there for 40 years, paying utilities, paying taxes, and having businesses rent his building, and just tear it down for six spots? It doesn’t make sense,” Overholt said.
Kolanko has said that the 102 Main property is needed to connect the library parking lot and the former Owl’s Nest site.
Last year, council purchased the Owl’s Nest property for $35,000. The building was taken down and 20 parking spots will be created.
If the 102 Main purchase goes through, there will be a total of 50 new parking spots downtown.
The Kings Men building on the corner of Main and Union streets was bought for $36,000. It is hoped that will be developed after the building is razed.
Overholt said that everyone on social media has commented that the parking is not needed.
“Well, thank God, we don’t listen to Facebook to run this village,” Kolanko said.
“Well, that’s your community saying they don’t want it,” Overholt said.
At the last meeting, council voted unanimously to seek a full appraisal of the building and strip of property that extends to the alley at 102 Main St.
There has already been a drive-by appraisal, which put the building at $30,000, Kolanko said.
Kolanko said that the village has tried to work with the property owner, but there are no amicable terms.
The building has most recently housed a thrift shop, but Kolanko said it has been vacant for while.. A dog groomer was there for a few years.
It was last purchased by James Irving, et. al., in 2001 for $15,950, according to the Wood County Auditor website.