Due to area hospitals recently being in bypass status at the same time, the Bowling Green Fire Division has recognized a need to plan for a patient prioritization system.
According to a release issued Monday, bypass status occurs when a health care facility informs local emergency medical services that its beds are full and cannot take new patients. When needed in such cases, the Bowling Green Fire Division will implement an Alternative Standard of Care.
Doing so will help reduce the need for non-emergent patients to be transported to an emergency room when EMS bypass is in effect at three or more primary hospitals.
The release stated that when responding to a 911 call, paramedics will consult with the On-Line Medical Control Physician to determine if the patient requires transportation to an emergency room or not. If the patient does not require transportation, paramedics will communicate this decision and educate the patient of their options for seeking care. These options may include the patient’s personal physician’s office, alternate care sites, or urgent care.
What this means for Bowling Green residents:
• Know when EMS services are needed. Calling EMS for non-emergency needs could prevent someone from receiving help in a life-threatening situation.
• When residents call 911, EMS will respond but may not transport to the emergency room if the condition of the resident is deemed non-emergent.
• EMS transportation times may be longer than normal due to needing to transport patients to an emergency room further away.
Despite these bypass occurrences, the release stated, the fire division is fully staffed and prepared to serve the needs of the community. As always, citizen health and wellness are the top priority of the BGFD.
The release further listed life-threatening conditions which warrant EMS or transportation to an emergency room, including: Having a stroke, heart attack or seizure; the person is unconscious, unresponsive or not responding appropriately; the person has been in a car accident and appears to have broken bones; the person is bleeding uncontrollably; the person is experiencing shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; the person is having a severe allergic reaction; the person is experiencing severe burns; the person has been poisoned; the person is overdosing on too much medication, whether on purpose, or by accident, including drug misuse or abuse.