An extensive pipeline cleanup is going on in the Troy Township area, but there is no cause for alarm, according to the director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
The Wood County Local Emergency Planning Committee was notified of an unintentional release of product from an underground refined products pipeline on Tuesday night. The area of impact is off Genoa Road.
“The citizens really don’t have anything to worry about,” Jeff Klein, Wood County EMA director, said Thursday. “We don’t really have any problems out of this. They caught it right away.”
He said a news release was issued because there are several agencies working in the area on the cleanup.
“It’s going to be somewhat of an extensive cleanup,” Klein said. “They’ve got to dig up the ground. … There are people everywhere.”
The leak was in the Bradner and Pemberville roads area, he said.
The release, which is from an Energy Transfer pipeline, was immediately detected, Klein said.
“This is why I think the pipelines are safe, they’re constantly monitored,” he said. “They know what the pressure is and when it deviates slightly it trips alarms.”
The release was identified by an observed line imbalance in the pipeline control center. The cause for the release is unknown.
When discovered, the line was shut down, and the pipeline valves were closed to stop the leak and isolate the impacted section. Operations personnel were immediately dispatched along with specialized remediation teams to assess the area and begin the cleanup process.
This occurred in an agricultural area and no impact to water is known at this time. There have been no injuries and an investigation is being conducted into the cause of the incident.
The appropriate governmental agencies have been notified and are assisting. They include the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. EPA, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Wood County Health Department, local responders and local government officials.