The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Governor DeWine- State Library of Ohio has put out a calendar of library sponsored events across the state of Ohio. This can be found at Library.ohio.gov/publiccovid19programs. SNAP program- Ohioans enrolled in this program will soon receive additional support. Those who did not receive the maximum monthly allotment will be issued an additional payment this week. They will also be able to pick up a prepackaged box of food at their local food banks. Liquor control has met and issued an emergency rule in response to requests. Now, when you order a meal from a restaurant and they have a liquor license you can get up to two prepackaged drinks per order. Prisons- we must do all that we can to protect prison staff. There is also a responsibility to protect the inmates. We also must protect the public from those who may cause them harm (potentially the people in prison). The intake numbers coming into the prison, is down the last week or two by 20%. Thanked those at the local level who have assisted in this effort. Submitted to judges across the state to consider 38 offenders release and 15 additional inmates close to their release to release early- announcing moving forward with this process using the emergency statute regarding of overcrowding in the prisons. Those being looked at are those with a release date within the next 90 days. We are not asking that everyone who is scheduled within 90 days be released, we start with that number and then narrow down. They eliminated those convicted of serious charges (sex offenses, homicide, kidnapping, abduction, ethnic intimidation, terrorist threats, domestic violence). Also screened out those who have been denied in the past judicial release, those with prior incarceration in Ohio, interstate offenders, those who have warrants or detainers on them from other states, and also those who have prison rule violations in the last 5 years. Once we did that, it left us with 141 inmates who qualify for emergency release based on the overcrowding statute. These individuals being considered are in a minimum security setting. They also looked at those 60 years of age or older and have a chronic health condition. These are individuals who have served at least half of their sentence. They then did the same eliminations as above. This left them with 26 inmates statewide. Under normal procedures, the governor cannot grant this quickly. Under the law prosecutors, judges, and victims are required 60 days’ notice. The governor is asking judges and prosecutors who are associated with these individuals to waive the 60 day notice to take these cases to the parole board. The parole board is prepared to meet starting this Friday.
Lt. Governor Husted- Announced the pulling together of the Office of Small Business Relief to coordinate efforts and provide support for these small businesses. This office will be housed in the developmental services agency. They are there to help people navigate the recovery piece and regulation issues. Please visit Coronavirus.ohio.gov/businesshelp, brand new page there for this.
There is FAQ listed, email, and phone number to call for additional assistance. 30,000 jobs now posted at the coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch.
Dr. Acton- 50,000 Ohioans tested. We are still facing testing shortages but are maximizing the tests as best they can. Lt. Governor has taken the lead on trying to locate serologic testing. ICU admissions staying at 9%. Modeling is general directional science, it’s important to look at the worst case so we can aim our efforts well. You peak a lot sooner if you do nothing, but in that case you overwhelm the healthcare system. Asymptomatic folks are spreading it, some areas of our country were seeded earlier than ours was. Additionally, there can be upticks of violence associated with things like this, you can still ask for help, hotlines on the website to help.
Ohio Cases: 4,782
Ohio Hospitalizations: 1,354
ICU admissions: 417
Ohio Deaths: 167
Wood County Cases: 38
Wood County Hospitalizations: 21
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives
1. Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
2. Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
3. Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions: · An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
· We have been having conference calls with the Wood County Health Department, Wood County Hospital, neighboring county EMAs, BGSU, and the Ohio EMA multiple times a week. We continue to monitor all information coming in to maintain situational awareness. We have also been regular guests on the Clint Corpe WBGU radio show (remotely) in an effort to continue to share information as it comes in to us.
· A spreadsheet was sent out to local healthcare facilities and responders in order to assess their current inventory of PPE. This data assists the EMA with being able to plan accordingly and distribute PPE effectively. If you have not returned this form please email it back as soon as possible so we can continue to process your resource requests.
Also, please contact us if:
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions
Public Health:
·There are 4782 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 38 positive cases presently in Wood County, 21 of those hospitalized.
We're encouraging people to sign up and train at home now to become part of Wood County Medical Reserve Corps. To learn more, go to http://woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html. No
special skills are required and anyone 18+ is welcome. We expect an increased need for medical volunteers soon and are especially interested in people who have health care backgrounds and certifications. To save us some time, please fill out the online application at www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital: The hospital has been working very closely with the health department and the EMA in the effort against COVID-19. Also, today being World Health Day, we join together and thank our health workers for their relentless work in these challenging times. For the most recent updates please visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/most-recent-updates/?fbclid=IwAR0W9Y2kKQpqrRfcf5gXCRyfG19bUACM5WpkP1u9CHVQkl8ACQO2z6ZAEKA
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS:
· The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us. We will need an inventory from you to process these requests if you have not yet sent this in. We also ask, that as your needs/supplies/run volumes change to let us know.
Local
MISSING YOUTH: Summer Farley is 16 years old and wears glasses. She is around 5’3 tall, has brown hair, and blue eyes. Summer is known to have friends and family in Bowling Green, OH and Toledo, OH. She was last seen at her home in Findlay, OH around 12:30 p.m. on March 27, 2020. If you have any information, please contact the Wood County Protective Services hotline at 419-354-9669.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak we will be canceling the annual Wood County Employee Picnic and Safety Fair. This is unfortunate as the picnic is a great time for employees to mingle and learn about some of the great products, services, and information our vendors have to offer.
Bates Recycling: This year marks the 50th Anniversary for Earth Day and it is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event. At Bates Recycling, Inc. we celebrate Earth Day each year by taking a day to celebrate our customers who have made recycling a priority all year. Due to the current situation with Covid-19 and the stay at home order we are going to be rescheduling our Earth Day Celebration. As soon as we have the new date set we will let everyone know. Thank you for your understanding and stay healthy!
Weather
The Storm Prediction Center has Wood County currently in the “Enhanced” category for severe weather this evening. Rain is expected to begin this afternoon around 3pm. The chance of severe weather will start around 8pm with highest threat between 10pm and 2am. NWS Confidence remains high for thunderstorm development. Confidence is high that some storms will become severe and capable of producing large hail (perhaps 2 inches or greater), damaging winds and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado is possible with this system. Please make sure all loose outdoor furniture and other items are secured to prevent damage. You should also be prepared to take cover if a thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued. Now is the time to make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is working, your flashlights have fresh
batteries, cell phone is charged with weather apps active. The Wood County EMA will continue to monitor this evening and provide updates as they are available.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) www.coronavirus.ohio.gov