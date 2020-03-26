The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine reports that there is now an email set up to coordinate donations and offers to help. This address is: together@governor.ohio.gov.
Weddings and funerals are not prohibited, but we ask that we don’t have large gatherings. Postpone the big ceremony — get married, but the big party should be after this is over. It’s something to look forward to.
Evictions: We want everyone to stay home, and we want everyone to have a home to stay in. The bill passed by the legislature relieves the courts’ requirement to hear criminal, civil, and administrative cases in a certain period of time.
He stated that he is unsure at this point about the schools opening up or not this year.
Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Health Department, reports there is a new coronavirus interactive dashboard at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.
Lt. Gov. John Husted reinforced that health departments should not be called for interpretations of the rules only for enforcement. He suggested that people visit the unemployment website at varying times of the day because it is open 24/7.
“I think so many facets of our society will transform through this. We are working together right now in unprecedented ways,” Acton said.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 867
Ohio Hospitalizations: 223
ICU admissions: 91
Ohio Deaths: 15
Wood County Cases: 6
Wood County Hospitalizations: 2
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We are currently in the process of inventorying the supplies provided from the Strategic National Stockpile, Wood County Health Department, and donations. Please be patient and try to keep us informed of your agency needs.
Also, please contact us if:
If anyone has access to UVC lights to be used for disinfection
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate or if you have any needs or questions
Public Health
There are 867 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. 60 Counties have been impacted. 6 positive cases presently in Wood County.
WIC is operating as drive through service.
Birth/death records are currently only processed over the phone to limit in-person contact.
ODH requested that LHDs activate their County Drop Site to receive more PPE later this week.
EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Law Enforcement
Bowling Green police was provided with hand sanitizer from Maumee Bay Brewing Company.
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital: As a community hospital, we greatly appreciate the outpouring of support for our patients, staff and hospital during this time. If you are interested in donating, please visit our website for details or call 419-354-8992 between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm, Monday - Friday.
Falcon Health Center: The Falcon Health Center pharmacy is open 8a-6p Monday-Friday.
Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board
In such a scary time, it is important to reach out to those who might be having a harder time with social distancing. If you are struggling reach out to Crisis Text Line by texting “4HOPE” to 741741
Legislature
On Wednesday, State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, announced the unanimous passage of Am. Sub. H.B. 197, legislation providing several measures of emergency relief for Ohio’s families, schools, businesses and communities and ensuring the essential operations of state government during the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Senate took action, not just to address current problems facing Ohio, but to better prepare us for when this crisis ends and we can get back to our normal lives,” Gavarone said. Several relief measures passed this week become part of temporary law and will be in place until the governor’s March 9, 2020 emergency order is rescinded, or until Dec. 1, 2020, whichever comes first. http://files.clickdimensions.com/ohiosenategov-aij2w/documents/senateamendmentmasterlistbulletpoints.pdf?_cldee=bWNsYXVnaGxpbmphbjQwQGdtYWlsLmNvbQ%3d%3d&recipientid=contact-c93903cf9612e811ad5f000c2917ee57-51eb9e729dea47ac82ddb0ad7ad47f37&utm_source=ClickDimensions&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=SD%2002%20-%20Gavarone&esid=f44be9e4-766f-ea11-868a-000c29745283
Real ID Deadline has been extended to October 2021
Local
There is a local resident who has organized the sewing of cloth masks. There are two tubs in front of Grounds For Thought in Bowling Green, located at 174 S. Main St., where the masks can be dropped off. The tubs are outside seven days a week, from dawn to dark. Instructions on how to make the masks are on the Grounds For Thought Facebook page.
The Lucas County Health Department building on Erie Street in Toledo is now closed to the public until March 31. Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski is not showing symptoms, but is self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution.
Wood County Humane Society
We are always looking for more fosters, so if you’re interested, please send us a message or email Christa at wchschrista@gmail.com
Weather
This Afternoon: A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 4am. Low around 42. Northeast wind 7 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night: Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 44. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)