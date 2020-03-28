The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine reported that Battel labs has developed a technology to sterilize surgical masks. They will be able (once approved by the FDA) sterilize 80,000 masks/per day/per machine. There will be two of these located in Ohio.
The governor made a public appeal to the FDA.
“Please give us the approval to use these. We have nurses, we have doctors, we have people working in nursing homes who need the masks,” he said. “This is a matter of life and death. We need to protect our people who are risking their lives every day.”
He also made an appeal to Quest labs to let them know that we need those test results back quickly.
“Please get us those results, we absolutely need to have those results, and we have to have them in real time,” he said.
DeWine issued an order last night, in this order it says that every state contractor that has a state contract, needs to be inspected to make sure that they are using safest practices. He also mentioned that in two weeks Ohio likely will start to get hit hard, and maybe not peak-out until mid-May. These are estimates, but informed estimates.
Other measurements are indicating we may need to triple our hospital capacity to handle this surge of patients.
The eight hospital regions mentioned yesterday sent in their reports this morning on how they are going to proceed. The final report is due by noon on Monday.
Some imperatives in regards to plans: most important is that we cannot get through this by each hospital doing its own thing. The only way we can get through this is by all of the hospitals in each region coming together and having one plan, speaking one voice. The other thing is that these hospitals need to remember are their community partners.
We are moving from the planning stage right into the action. The governor also thanked churches for their modifications in order to protect people. He asked those still doing services not to do it. He said he cannot tell you not to, but reminds those that it is of great risk.
In regards to PPE: we have a real shortage. We received our share from the SNS, it was not enough. We need a lot more. If you are a manufacturer and you can make any of this, the state needs to hear from you right away. If you can please email: together@governor.ohio.gov.
Lt. Gov. John Husted thanked the education community for their efforts to keep the learning going. He announced a new resource: Ohio Broadcasting Stations are offering some programming that will start Monday for pre-K to high school that will be educational television that students can tune in to. This can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov/learnathome.
He then discussed the recently signed federal package, and reports that states needed to opt in. DeWine did opt in to all 5 pieces of this package. Unemployment.ohio.gov capacity is still being built up and continually improved. 100 additional people were placed into the call center to assist.
“Picture a hurricane in its early stages. First, they tell us where it might land, but they can’t say when or where exactly it will hit. Then as you get closer, your predications get better. Similarly, our models are giving us a compass,” said Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio health director.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 1,406
Ohio Hospitalizations: 344
ICU admissions: 123
Ohio Deaths: 25
Wood County Cases: 10
Wood County Hospitalizations: 5
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions: · An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We have been having conference calls with the Wood County Health Department, neighboring county EMAs, BGSU, and the Ohio EMA multiple times a week. We continue to monitor all information coming in to maintain situational awareness. We have also been regular guests on the Clint Corpe WBGU radio show (remotely) in an effort to continue to share information as it comes in to us.
A spreadsheet was sent out to local healthcare facilities and responders in order to assess their current inventory of PPE. This data assists the EMA with being able to plan accordingly and distribute PPE effectively. If you have not returned this form please email it back as soon as possible so we can continue to process your resource requests.
Also, please contact us if:
If anyone has access to UVC lights to be used for disinfection
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate or if you have any needs or questions
Public Health
There are 1,406 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are confirmed cases in 66 of the 88 counties in Ohio. There are 10 positive cases presently in Wood County, five of those hospitalized.
We know lots of people want to help our community respond to COVID-19. We’re encouraging people to sign up and train at home now to become part of Wood County Medical Reserve Corps. To learn more, go to http://woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html. No special skills are required and anyone 18+ is welcome. We expect an increased need for medical volunteers soon and are especially interested in people who have health care backgrounds and certifications. To save us some time, please fill out the online application at www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital: For their most recent updates please visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/most-recent-updates/?fbclid=IwAR0W9Y2kKQpqrRfcf5gXCRyfG19bUACM5WpkP1u9CHVQkl8ACQO2z6ZAEKA
BGSU
The BGSU College of Musical Arts is offering a series of 10 free concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 p.m. The concerts can be watched as a YouTube Premieres event while interacting with a virtual audience, or watched later at your convenience. https://www.youtube.com/user/bgsumusic/videos?fbclid=IwAR3W9n8x8zp-0bvte0-AtKBtME5d3GaBYqE89BV-GCx1FRW6Vku9f1c-SVc
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
On Tuesday at 10 a.m. there will be a “Blessing of the Badges” at All Saints Church in Rossford. This will be a blessing of allfirst responder badges. Please be at All Saints no later than 9:45 am as the event will start at 10:00 am sharp. Space is limited – please reach out to Sgt. Ryan Purpura, Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 419-619-0329 no later than Monday, March 30 at Noon to RSVP and the number of vehicles you wish to bring. All personnel are invited – you do not have to be on duty to participate.
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Legislature
Ohio’s primary election, which was postponed from March due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, will be absentee voting only. Ballots need to be mailed by April 27, there will be no in person voting. So everyone who has not already voted will be using the mail system. Print out your vote by mail ballot application on our website: https://www.co.wood.oh.us/…/Vote%20Appl%203-2020%20-%20ReqB…No Printer, No Problem - Here are instructions to create your own application on any piece of paper. https://www.co.wood.oh.us/boe/Create%20absentee.pdf. Vote count day per the new bill is April 28, 2020.
Local
In an effort to help those who need meal delivery during the COVID-19 public health emergency, Perrysburg Transit will be assisting with mobile meal deliveries to members of the Perrysburg Senior Center throughout the City of Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township. This service will begin on Monday. For any questions or to request a meal please, contact the Perrysburg Senior Center at 419-874-0847.
Weather
Wood County remains under a “Slight” Risk of a thunderstorm Saturday night, early Sunday morning. While these storms are strong to the west of us, some models have them weakening before they reach our area. Rain will begin around 8pm with up to an inch of additional rain with some flooding possibilities in low lying areas. During this time we can expect: Damaging winds, large hail, locally heavy rain and possible isolated tornado. During the day Sunday winds will increase peaking Sunday afternoon. Sustained winds will be 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Please make sure loose items outside are secured to prevent damage from flying debris.
Administrative Information
Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH