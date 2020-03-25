The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
“We do not have personal protective equipment,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in his daily briefing. “We did get our share from the Strategic National Stockpile and it’s not enough and we know that.”
This is the reasoning behind asking elective surgeries to postpone. He thanked tech schools, businesses and higher education for turning over their PPE to help offset the upcoming surge. He touched on the disaster aid package that was passed overnight. And also thanked the members of the general assembly that were in session today. He also said, at the end of this we are all going to agree we need to year after year consistently fund public health.
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio health director, went over the statistics. She encouraged the public to call first before going to the doctor or ER to let them know ahead of time their symptoms and allow them time to adequately prepare.
Lt. Gov. John Husted said he appreciates the members of Congress working on getting the final bit of legislation passed for us. The relief in that package is much needed. USDOT cutting some of the red tape that stands in the way of issuing and renewing commercial driver’s licenses.
Visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov/businesshelp for more information. Home energy assistance program runs until the end of March, we are now running that until May 1, if you qualify.
Unemployment.ohio.gov is up and running fine today. They are trying to increase their capabilities, but it is a large influx of people visiting that website. On the topic of essential business we ask you to read the order on the website, use your own good judgment to make your determinations.
It is recommended that you create a document of justifications of why you deem yourself essential and demonstrating your safe business practices, in the event you are asked. Do not call law enforcement, health department to clarify. They are not to interpret, only enforce.
“This is going to be a time that we look back on. Its forcing us to slow down and think about things a different way,” Acton said.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 704
Ohio Hospitalizations: 182
ICU admissions: 75
Healthcare Workers: 116
Ohio Deaths: 10
Wood County Cases: 3
Wood County Hospitalizations: 1
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We are currently in the process of inventorying the supplies provided from the Strategic National Stockpile, Wood County Health Department and donations. Be patient and try to keep us informed of your agency needs.
Also, please contact us if:
If anyone has access to UVC lights to be used for disinfection.
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county.
If you have PPE to donate or if you have any needs or questions.
Public Health
• There are 704 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. 55 Counties are impacted. There are three positive cases in Wood County.
• Normal hours continue 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. We request that the public do business by phone as much as possible. Call 419-352-8402, or go to www.WoodCountyHealth.org for information or phone lines for specific services.
The latest local updates and guidance are available on Facebook and Twitter, @WCHDOhio. Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey is providing video updates that include local COVID-19 case numbers.
Updates, checklists and much more information is available from the Ohio Department of Health at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov, and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.
EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital has a link on their page regarding food insecurity: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/about-us/community-resources/?fbclid=IwAR0BVbrp38D8QZE4nLmiMpngnjrv3azNhxs5Lp4OC4X9793tsY_0YJzIJEQ
NAMI Wood County
Social distancing is hard, social isolation is not good for anyone. Join a support group or class on the computer or phone. Visit: https://namiwoodcounty.org/nami-wood-countys-response-to-c…/
Federal Government
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on a $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. This is the largest economic rescue bill in history.
A Department of Homeland Security memo sent to law enforcement officials around the country warns that violent extremists could seek to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by carrying out attacks against the U.S. At this time, DHS said it has “no information indicating any active plotting is underway,” but that it has observed certain extremist groups, both foreign and domestic, looking to spread misinformation about the coronavirus.
BGSU:
Mobile Pantry is set for Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the First United Methodist parking lot, 1526 East Wooster St. ID recommended, not required. Open to any student, staff, faculty or community members. Drive up to the food pantry/trailer (lining up behind other cars). Then, a volunteer will check you in and explain the process of shopping the pantry. You will stay in your car and a volunteer will ask which food options you would like. When your bags are packed, a volunteer will place the bags in your car and you can exit. Can’t make it to this pantry? Call 211 or visit bit.ly/39d5KOs to get connected to additional resources.
ODNR
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has closed campgrounds, cabins, golf courses, restrooms, shower houses, playgrounds, and state park marinas at all ODNR properties. Public outdoor spaces at Ohio state parks, wildlife areas, forests and nature preserves remain open, including trails, dog parks and non-marina docks.
Local
There is a local resident who has organized the sewing of cloth masks. There are two tubs in front of Grounds For Thought, 174 S. Main St., where the masks can be dropped off. The tubs are outside seven days a week, from dawn to dark. Instructions on how to make the masks are on the Grounds For Thought Facebook page.
Weather
This afternoon: Partly sunny early, then becoming sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)