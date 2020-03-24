EMA daily update on coronavirus: Toledo testing site opens

The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine stressed the need for donation, procurement, creation of and conservation of PPE. He then discussed the economy and said he has been thinking about those who are unemployed and the small businesses. He said that we have done so far is to protect lives.
“We save our economy by first saving lives and we have to do it in that order,” he said.
If our hospitals are overwhelmed and Ohioans do not get the care that they need, that is a tragedy and will not help the economy become rebuilt. DeWine responded Tuesday to President Donald Trump’s call for a speedy return to normal business operations in the U.S. “I think the president and I are aligned. We want to get this over with as fast as we can. We want to get people back to work.” The governor also believes that the compliance rate with the stay at home order is good.
Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said that the state response is focused around both slowing the spread and increasing our hospital capacity. There are 3,600 ICU beds in the state and 15,000 medical/surgical beds. At present there are only 1,300 ICU beds and 6,000 med/surg beds available. Dr. Acton brought up the use of UVC light for disinfection of masks as a potential.
Lt. Gov. John Husted gave additional guidance on the essential employee list. The attached homeland security directives are written plain language, read that and use your best judgment to interpret. Do not call local law enforcement and health department for interpretation. It is their job to enforce, not interpret. Businesses, you do not need a letter or a clearance to show you are in compliance. You do need a rationale however, in case you get asked. If you do not qualify then consider yourselves closed. If you are able to remain open, you must comply with the safety standards as outlined by the order.
“The truth is, that protecting people, and protecting the economy are not mutually exclusive. One depends upon the other,” DeWine said.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 564
Ohio Hospitalizations: 145
Ohio Deaths: 8
Wood County Cases: 2
Wood County Hospitalizations: 0
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We are actively engaged in procuring PPE for first responders and healthcare.
Thank you Wood County for rising up to the need of the community. We have received several donations but will undoubtedly need more.
Also, please contact us:
If anyone has access to UVC lights to be used for disinfection
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate or if you have any needs or questions
Public Health
There are 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. 49 counties have been affected. 2 positive cases presently in Wood County.
EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital- For updates from the hospital visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-coronavirus-information-updates/ Also, the credit department is closed for payment drop off. Submit your payment by mail, by phone 419-354-8972 or online by visiting woodcountyhospital.org and clicking on pay my bill.
Testing for coronavirus COVID-19 is now available at the University of Toledo Medical Center’s pathology laboratory, the first lab in Northwest Ohio with the capacity to test for COVID-19.
Bowling Green Manor: Contact them today about work opportunities such as dietary, housekeeping, hospitality, care giving and more to help during this time of need. Call them at 419-352-4694 or visit bgcarecenter.hcshiring.com
Wood County Committee on Aging
Medical escort will be provided on a case by case basis (but not for clients who are symptomatic of the virus).
All senior center locations are closed to participants and the general public; durable medical equipment loan is still available.
All current home delivered meal clients will continue to receive meals. All participants will receive one hot lunch delivered daily and will be offered a weekly drop of seven frozen meals to reheat for dinner. Staff and volunteers who will be delivering home delivered meals will not be entering homes unless absolutely necessary to make the delivery.
Staff/volunteers are instructed to remain at least 6 feet away from a client if they need to enter the residence. The clients have been asked to have a table/surface near the inside of the door or on their front porch / in their garage for meals to be placed upon at delivering. In order to assure that the client is well, the staff/volunteer will have a visual of the client or at minimum voice interaction through the door.
WCCOA will be developing a modified menu for the timeframe determined for the closure. This menu will offer one entrée rather than a choice and during Lent all Friday menus will be meat-free (i.e. vegetable lasagna or macaroni and cheese).
All staff have been reassigned duties which will support the delivery of our identified essential services, most notably home delivered meals. For those Wood County residents who do not currently frequent a Senior Center in Wood County and who opt to follow the recommendation to remain at home and avoid crowds and public places, and who may find that they would benefit from participating in the home delivered meals programs or need future information, please call WCCOA at 419.353.5661.
Local Government
City of Perrysburg: The Recycling Dropoff Areas at the Department of Public Service, located at 11980 Roachton Road, and the Department of Public Utilities, located at 211 East Boundary Street, will be closing at 3:30 p.m. today, March 24. Our third party provider has suspended services until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Cocoon
Increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing our facilities to decrease the likelihood of a Coronavirus related incident.
The administration office is closed to visitors. Should you wish to drop off donations or need to visit for any reason, call 419-373-1730, ext. 1002 to make arrangements.
BGSU
BGSU Mobile Pantry Information March 26th from 2-4pm 1526 East Wooster St, Bowling Green (First United Methodist parking lot) ID recommended, not required. Open to any student, staff, faculty or community members. No requirements except wanting free healthy food. You will drive up to the food pantry/trailer (lining up behind other cars). Then, a volunteer will check you in and explain the process of shopping the pantry. You will stay in your car and a volunteer will ask which food options you would like. When your bags are packed, a volunteer will place the bags in your car and you can exit.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
· EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
· Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)