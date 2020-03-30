The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine said that late Sunday night the FDA approved Battelle to move forward at full capacity in regard to being able to be able to sterilize masks at a high rate every day. We know that today they are moving forward and within a few days they will be up to full capacity.
Hospitals: they are asking that you please send your samples to a neighboring hospital that does testing or send directly to ODH. It is not acceptable to be in a situation where people are waiting multiple days for test results, and that is what we are seeing from outside labs. Schools: we are signing an order today to extend school being remote/offsite until May 1. Ohio prisons: prisoners are making PPE. They are making gowns, masks, sanitizer, and face shields. Homeless: a state team has been created dedicated to addressing the issues that are arising facing this population each day. Covid19housing@ohio.mha.gov for questions or concerns regarding housing. There will be a new order in the next several days.
Lt. Gov. John Husted: He has been hearing concern over commercial lending. He asked that these financial institutions to work with local businesses. Also, please visit Voteohio.gov for your absentee ballot election final count April 28th.
Dr. Amy Acton: Still believes the peak will be in the next few weeks. She reiterated that we need to at least double our hospital capacity to accommodate this surge. She touched on the hospital region plans and reports they are fluid and a work in project.
“We must slow this virus down. It’s a race for time as we build out the hospital capacity. It also buys us time for new technology to come online and help us in a number of ways. Every day that we can delay this tidal wave is a day we can see technology move forward,” DeWine said.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 1,933
Ohio Hospitalizations: 475
ICU admissions: 163
Ohio Deaths: 39
Wood County Cases: 14
Wood County Hospitalizations: 7
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We have been having conference calls with the Wood County Health Department, neighboring county EMAs, BGSU and the Ohio EMA multiple times a week. We continue to monitor all information coming in to maintain situational awareness. We have also been regular guests on the Clint Corpe WBGU radio show (remotely) in an effort to continue to share information as it comes in to us.
A spreadsheet was sent out to local healthcare facilities and responders in order to assess their current inventory of PPE. This data assists the EMA with being able to plan accordingly and distribute PPE effectively. If you have not returned this form please email it back as soon as possible so we can continue to process your resource requests.
Also, please contact us if:
If anyone has access to UVC lights to be used for disinfection
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions
Public Health
There are 1,933 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. 70 counties have been impacted. There are 14 positive cases presently in Wood County, 7 of those hospitalized.
We know lots of people want to help our community respond to COVID-19. We’re encouraging people to sign up and train at home now to become part of Wood County Medical Reserve Corps. To learn more, go to http://woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html. No special skills are required and anyone 18+ is welcome. We expect an increased need for medical volunteers soon and are especially interested in people who have health care backgrounds and certifications. To save us some time, please fill out the online application at www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov
Under Ohio’s Stay At Home order, essential business and operations should proactively encourage social distancing, including where possible:
Marking 6-foot distances with signage, tape, etc. to space employees and customers in line.
Having hand sanitizer and other products readily available for employees and customers.
Offering separate hours for older people and other vulnerable customers.
Posting ways for services to be accessed online or by phone.
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital: For their most recent updates please visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/most-recent-updates/?fbclid=IwAR0W9Y2kKQpqrRfcf5gXCRyfG19bUACM5WpkP1u9CHVQkl8ACQO2z6ZAEKA
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS:
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Wood County Committee on Aging
For an overview of their home delivered meal production please visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNyefJGQdAs&feature=youtu.be
Wood County ADAMHS
If going out to get groceries is adding stress to your plate reach out by dialing 2-1-1 on how you can get your food and toiletries delivered. If you are in need of immediate assistance, please call the Wood County Crisis Line 419-502-HOPE (4673) or text “4HOPE” at the Crisis Text Line by messaging 741-741.
Local
Perrysburg Transit’s modified hours during the public health emergency are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To schedule a reservation or request more information, please call 419-872-8430. Please note, during the public health emergency, Perrysburg Transit will be providing transportation on a single person basis (one rider at a time). Perrysburg Transit Meal Delivery during COVID-19: In an effort to help those who need meal delivery during the COVID-19 public health emergency, Perrysburg Transit will be assisting with mobile meal deliveries to members of the Perrysburg Senior Center throughout the City of Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township. This service will begin on Monday, March 30. For any questions or to request a meal please, contact the Perrysburg Senior Center at (419) 874-0847.
There will be a new drive thru set up at the next Bowling Green food distribution and senior food box program on Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green. There will be free fresh produce and food in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank will also be present at the same time to hand out senior boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements. There will be a new drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of viruses. You are asked to remain in your vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. Our volunteers appreciate your patience as we try to continue to serve those in need safely. Contact the church if you have questions at 419-353-0682.
Virtual Art Walk planned. Bowling Green Arts Council & Downtown Bowling Green SID move annual art showcase online. http://bgindependentmedia.org/virtual-art-walk-planned/
Wood County Fair
The Fair Board has been receiving several questions related to weigh-ins and enrollment dates. Several Board members have been involved in various ongoing discussions and we will be prepared to make any necessary changes as a result of the pandemic. On April 6, we are expecting an update from the State of Ohio, which will better inform our decision making. Our current plan is to make an announcement related to Feeder Calves, Goats, Sheep and Swine projects within 24 hours of the April 6 update.
Weather
This Afternoon: Cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind around 18 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
