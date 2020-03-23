EMA daily update on coronavirus: Shelter-in-place order starts tonight

The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine spoke on childcare first. Beginning Thursday, childcare providers must have a specific license. Go to Jfs.ohio.gov/cdc to apply for this license. These childcare slots are being prioritized for people who are healthcare workers and first responders. If after priority has been given, there are open slots in these centers, these can be opened to other families.
The governor reported that state revenues will go down dramatically with the slowing of commercial production. The state is ordering an immediate hiring freeze in state government starting now. The only exception will be those directly involved in fighting coronavirus and anything we need to do that. There is a continuation on the previously announced travel freeze, and there is also a freeze in contracts. There will also be some state budget cuts. They have pulled back requests to spend money on a variety of projects.
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio health director, reports there are numerous clusters under investigation. She thanked hospitals and nursing home staff. She emphasized that there is a need for our hospitals to report their data to ODH and the CDC in real time. As for primary care, she encouraged telemedicine and phone flexibility, and discouraged face to face visits if able. She stated that the PPE amounts are “small boxes not truckloads” in regard to the cache being disseminated to the local health departments.
“We would not have issued this if this was not a matter of life and death,” DeWine said on the stay at home order that starts at 11:59 tonight.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 442
Ohio Hospitalizations: 104
Ohio Deaths: 6: Cuyahoga (1), Erie (1), Franklin (2), Lucas (1), Stark (1)
Wood County Cases: 2
Wood County Hospitalizations: 0
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We are actively engaged in procuring PPE for first responders and healthcare.
We want to remind you that the EMA is the central clearing house for all formal resource requests. If you have items to donate, we would ask that you either donate them to the EMA or consult with our office to ensure the request is vetted. Our office has an understanding of the big picture of the county as a whole, how much agencies already have, and what they need.
It is the goal of the EMA to provide the most up-to-date information, how it may impact Wood County residents, communities, businesses and visitors. If anyone has something to contribute please contact us.
Public Health
There are 442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio; 46 counties have been affected; two positive cases presently in Wood County.
EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Mental Health
There are many groups now transferring to virtual recovery support groups during this time. See the information below for some groups available through apps, phone meetings, and more! Be sure to dial 2-1-1 to connect to resources or if you need immediate assistance, please call the Wood County Crisis Line 419-502-HOPE (4673) or text “4HOPE” at the Crisis Text Line by messaging 741-741.
Local government
The Village of Walbridge administrative offices will be closed to the general public until further notice. If needed, residents are able to call the village at 419-666-1830.
Wood County Landfill – The landfill is operating and accepting traffic from commercial haulers and municipalities; the individual public drop-off is closed at least until April 6.
Wood County Committee on Aging
They are having a gift basket raffle today that runs through Friday March 27 at 4:00pm. You must be 60 years of age or older and a resident of Wood County in order to win. See their Facebook site for rules and how to enter.
Despite the closure of all eight Wood County Committee on Aging locations, the senior centers continue to provide daily meals during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the typical congregate meals for seniors, the center has shifted all meals to home-delivered. Traditional hot entrees served at lunch are being packaged and distributed to seniors at their homes. Frozen-meal options are also available for evening and weekend meals in two-, five- and seven-pack options. Those are delivered in bulk once per week.
Schools
Some Wood County schools have been donating supplies to the EMA for distribution.
BGSU
The Bowen-Thompson student union) will be closed starting Tuesday, through April 6, per DeWine’s Stay at Home directive issued Sunday. However, the services provided in the union remain available for students. These staffed remote services will have the fastest response time during normal business hours. Messages left during evenings and weekends will be returned as soon as possible.
The food delivery robots are still running. “The robots offer another way a student or staff member could receive food with the least amount of person-to-person interaction as possible,” said Jon Zachrich.
Wood County Parks
Parks are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. Playgrounds, facilities and offices are closed.
Business
Ben’s will be closing today at 6 pm. They will have all Easter candy and decorations 50% off today. Hardware will go to shortened hours. For Keeps and Busy Thimble also closing at 6 p.m.
Franklin Park Mall will be closed until April 6.
Betco in Bowling Green has temporary, full time openings with immediate availability. Contact Express Employment at 419-352-0111.
Woodland Mall will be suspending hours tonight at 9. These hours will remain suspended until April 6 in cooperation with the State of Ohio health directive.
Be aware there have been many scammers out there, posing to have test kits, PPE for sale, coronavirus information, etc. Please use caution when clicking any links from unofficial sites and emails.
Weather
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible
Other
Bowling Green WIC is open usual hours this week with curbside service. For more information call 419-354-9661. Moms Mobile Mission in Perrysburg is collecting non-perishable foods and cleaning supplies for families in need. Boxes are set up at Perrysburg Municipal Court. It runs until Wednesday and people can drop off supplies.
For the Director’s Order to Stay at Home and FAQ visit this site: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/public-health-orders/directors-order-to-stay-at-home?fbclid=IwAR04G0DpR1c18XIhRYDC6tUSwiT2PkoPV85le1mGmMPIjMNwjV0U8rKCoBk
Dayspring Church will continue the “grab and go” breakfast and lunch options that the schools are providing into the weekends. Breakfast/Lunches may be picked up at Dayspring Church, 17360 N. Dixie Hwy., on Fridays from 5-8 p.m. or Saturdays from 8-10 a.m. Delivery of meals may also be requested. Parents interested in this option may sign up from the website, http://www.daypsringbg.org/meals or by emailing Jeremy Metzger at jmetzger@dayspringbg.org. Sign-ups for weekend meals must be received by Wednesday of each week. Dayspring will also be offering Wednesday Night Drive Thru Dinners from 5-9 p.m. To sign up for these go to http://www.dayspringbg.org/dinners or email Jeremy at jmetzger@dayspringbg.org. Sign up for these must be received by Monday of each week.
Jimmy John’s is offering a free “slim” or “little john” for school-aged child.
Spectrum Internet: Beginning March 16, Spectrum will make its services available for free for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who don’t already have internet through the company. They will also be opening its Wi-Fi hotspots for public use. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. To enroll, call 844-488-8395.
Panda Technologies is looking for students/families that need to borrow a computer (free of cost) in order to do their school work. 419-353-2015 9am-5pm www.pandatechs.com
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.
