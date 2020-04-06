The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine highlighted the work Wood County 4-H has done.
He then touched on the usage of homemade masks and said that he encourages citizens to wear them. The new “stay at home” order goes into effect tonight at midnight and reports that one big change to this is to decide, post, and enforce the allowed number of individuals allowed into retail stores. He also thanked all essential workers.
In regards to the hospital capacity, he said that they are looking to double hospital capacity. Several alternate care facility county locations have been identified: Mahoning, Hamilton, Lucas (Seagate Center), Montgomery, Franklin and Cuyahoga. Many others are being assessed and looked for at this time by the National Guard.
DeWine said we need to protect our protectors. He discussed the only federal prison in Ohio, which is Elkton in Columbiana County. Seven inmates have tested positive and dozens more have shown symptoms; three inmates have died. Elkton’s medical staffing is only at 50% right now.
DeWine authorized the Ohio National Guard to go into this prison to assist. This mission is limited in duration and scope. Formal request for assistance was done. The National Guard plan is for 7-10 days until federal assistance arrives; 26 guardsman and women will be sent to help in the prison infirmary. DeWine requested no additional intakes into that prison.
He does not have the authority to release federal prisoners.
Additionally, 5 prisoners in Marion prison tested positive, five Pickaway County. 27 staff members have positive staff from four facilities.
The governor also reminded the audience that all travelers into the state need to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
Lt. Gov. John Husted discussed the dispute resolution commission. The mission of this group is to mediate and decide on a disagreement between two or more health departments on how to treat an essential business. The decisions will be made public and expect a 24 hour turnaround time. SBA payment protection- small businesses under 500 people access to loans that can be forgivable. Encourage you to go to your banks.
Applications are available and these are being processed as quickly as they can. If you don’t have access to the loan, Goldman Sachs is making $20 million available for small business. Jobs- coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch 29,000 jobs are posted, growing by the thousands per day.
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio health directors, said that of the 303 cases hospitalized in the state, 25% of them have reached the period of recovery.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 4,450
Ohio Hospitalizations: 1,214
ICU admissions: 371
Ohio Deaths: 142
Wood County Cases: 34
Wood County Hospitalizations: 17
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We have been having conference calls with the Wood County Health Department, Wood County Hospital, neighboring county EMAs, BGSU, and the Ohio EMA multiple times a week. We continue to monitor all information coming in to maintain situational awareness.
A spreadsheet was sent out to local healthcare facilities and responders in order to assess their current inventory of PPE. This data assists the EMA with being able to plan accordingly and distribute PPE effectively. If you have not returned this form please email it back as soon as possible so we can continue to process your resource requests.
Also, please contact us if:
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions
Home Depot donated N95s. BG Sews for Health donated handmade masks today to the Wood County EMA.
Public Health
There are 4,450 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 34 positive cases presently in Wood County, 17 of those hospitalized.
We’re encouraging people to sign up and train at home now to become part of Wood County Medical Reserve Corps. To learn more, go to http://woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html. No special skills are required and anyone 18+ is welcome. We expect an increased need for medical volunteers soon and are especially interested in people who have health care backgrounds and certifications. To save us some time, please fill out the online application Healthcare:
Wood County Hospital
For their most recent updates please visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/most-recent-updates/?fbclid=IwAR0W9Y2kKQpqrRfcf5gXCRyfG19bUACM5WpkP1u9CHVQkl8ACQO2z6ZAEKA
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Local
City of Perrysburg: Although spring brush collection has been canceled this year, Modern Disposal will still be picking up yard waste. Yard waste must be in a 30 gallon generic paper yard waste bag, a 64 gallon Toter (purchased by resident), or a 96 gallon Toter (purchased by resident) with a purchased yard waste tag. Collection occurs on your regular garbage day and follows any delays in the refuse schedule. More information about the yard waste program can be found at bit.ly/Pburgyardwaste
City of Northwood: The ccouncil Meeting on Thursday will be held via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. Use the following link if you would like to join in: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/164602786, Meeting ID: 164 602 786
Columbia Gas of Ohio will continue suspending late payment charges until June 1. Additionally, Columbia Gas has also voluntarily suspended shutoffs for nonpayment and is offering the most flexible payment plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19.
Wood County Library
Wood County Children 0 to 5 years old are now eligible for the Dolly Parton and Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. Every child from birth through age 5 is eligible to receive a free, age-appropriate book through the mail every month until they turn 5 years old. Parents may sign up online at https://www.unitedwaytoledo.org/get-help/imaginationlibrary/. There is no cost.
Weather
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Tonight: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Low around 48. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wood County in both marginal and slight category for severe weather Tuesday.
Administrative Information
Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us ODH