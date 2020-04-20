The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine — Lt. Gov. John Husted is working with the business community and medical advisers so he will not be present today. The press conference is located at the Ohio Department of Public Safety site today. Please visit www.ohio.org for virtual tourism and puzzles across the state. Schools.
The remainder of the K-12 school year school will be remote. He thanked teachers, custodians, and all school personnel. Thanked parents as well. Everyone has stepped up. Reasons for the decision- 1. Virus continues, we have flattened the curve but it remains dangerous, situation is fluid. 2. Continuity. To go back to school now, with a small amount of time left, school administrators do not think this is a good idea. We need to pay attention to the kids, teachers, and the community. K-12 will continue remote, not to the physical location this academic year. No decision yet about the fall. This will be evaluated later. Schools are already preparing for the fall and thinking about how they would handle it if they went back in regards to social distancing. A blended system, some distance learning and some in person learning is a consideration and possibility. Each school district will be different based on their resources and capabilities.
There is a disproportionate COVID impact on the African American community in the state and the country. This is concerning, we have put together a group to take a look at this. There is a list on webpage of the members of this group- minority health strike force. Director of Aging Ursel McElroy is a member of this new strike force.
Testing- the backlog of private testing has cleared up. To broaden testing, moving forward LabCorp and Quest can be used by these hospital sites again. Turnaround time will be monitored continually and may warrant reevaluation at a later date. Reporting of information and data- Ohio Department of Health data dashboards available daily and for downloading by the public. This information remains at: Coronavirus.ohio.gov.
In Ohio the law sets apart protected health information. Ohio law allows us to give aggregated data which is what’s on the site. We cannot release specific data that would lead to a person’s identity. We are being as transparent as we can be. We have found that there is inconsistent information coming from and about the cases at long term care facilities, this information has since been removed from the site and is being looked at and corrected. This is information is due to return to the site at Wednesday at 2 pm and will be updated weekly on Wednesdays. Aggregate death data for nursing homes and assisted living at the county level will appear next week. Hospitals- current data collection tool has limitations. This data will be available very soon. You will be able to see by hospital, the number of their staff who are positive. This should be done by next week.
Masks- It makes sense for everyone out in public to be wearing a mask. It protects others more than you, but if everyone is doing it then it is reciprocal. It is clearly, the right thing to do.
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director - Please remember that all data has to be taken in context. Any time folks are in close proximity to one another cases could go up (jails, nursing homes, etc). It is vitally important that these facilities share with patients family members that within 24 hours a notification be made to them. Prison testing has been intensive. From the data we have gathered, there is a large number of asymptomatic prisoners. This is true across the country where there is widespread testing in any congregate setting. Expect that there will be new information continually coming. This virus remains predictably unpredictable. The more we test, the larger the numbers will be. We should expect with every slight opening we do, there will be an increased spread. We are currently not decreasing in numbers yet. The virus is still out there. We need to go slow to go fast. We are looking at new ways to make things safe. As much as we start to open up something, we need to be innovative and realize it is a new road.
Ohio Confirmed Cases: 12,516
Ohio Probable Cases: 403
Ohio Total Confirmed plus Probable: 12,919
Ohio Hospitalizations: 2,653
ICU Admissions: 798
Ohio Confirmed COVID Deaths: 491
Ohio Probable COVID Deaths: 18
Wood County Cases (total plus probable): 82
Wood County Hospitalizations: 34
Wood County Deaths: 12
Wood County Long Term Care Cases: 51
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions: · An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
Thank you to the citizens who have answered the call for help.
Also, please contact us if:
If you have PPE to donate, if you have any PPE needs or have any questions. Please note: the EMA is not able to provide the general public with PPE or homemade masks. These items are prioritized for responders, healthcare workers, and the like. The EMA is following state directives on allocation tiers for this PPE. Thank you for your understanding. Individuals looking for masks will need to make their own or locate these through their own contacts and resources.
EMA and public health have been reaching out to areas of concern and identified “hotspots” in the county to ensure their PPE supply is adequate to meet the needs of the situation. We continue to accept, inventory, and fulfill PPE resource requests.
Public Health
There are 12516 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. There are 84 cases (total confirmed plus probable) presently in Wood County, 34 of those hospitalized, 12 deaths.
Health department staff are answering calls regarding testing, essential business concerns, employee safety, the stay-at-home order and many other questions.
Case follow-up and close contact tracing is being coordinated by a team of employees.
Wood County residents who feel they may have coronavirus are encouraged to complete a survey that will help local public health better track the illness. The survey, a partnership with Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Fulton County Health Department and the University of Toledo, is meant to create a better understanding of COVID-19 in Northwest Ohio. Wood County residents are asked to report coronavirus symptoms at https://tinyurl.com/WoodCountyCOVID19.
Healthcare:
If any healthcare facilities are running low on supplies, or have any questions or needs please reach out to us. We are always looking for information on what is going on in your facility so we can anticipate future needs. Please keep in close contact with us with any changes to your supply inventory or situation.
Wood County Hospital: Anyone with a body temperature of 100 degrees or higher may not enter the building unless being treated in accordance with the most recent recommendations by the CDC.
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS:
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Wood County Health Department is implementing a new procedure for testing symptomatic first responders or their immediate household family members through UTMC. Requests for testing must be sent by the Chief to FRCovid19@co.wood.oh.us and include the following information:
1. Name of first responder or immediate household contact 2. Place(s) where they work 3. DOB 4. Address 5. Phone number of first responder 6.Signs/Symptoms
Wood County Commissioners:
If you visit, you'll have your temperature taken to make sure it’s under 100F. We have a limited number of staff in offices. We're starting to bring back employees, slowly, and they will be wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. About a month ago we requested a halt on all major projects and purchases beyond day to day expenses by all departments. Commissioners are meeting electronically and only once a week right now. We're communicating regularly with mayors, township trustees, state officials, health department, EMA, Senator Theresa Gavarone and Representative Haraz Ghanbari, and county elected officials and working with CCAO (County commissioners Association). We continue to answer phone calls and emails and trying to keep in touch. Any questions or concerns let us know. Thanks for your support and we are here to serve you and represent you.
Wood County Board of Elections:
Visit the BOE website for instructions on how to fill out an application for your absentee ballot. They ask that you visit the website rather than call. https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/
BGSU
BGSU is temporarily waiving the GRE and GMAT requirements as well as application fees. The BGSU Graduate College is hosting a series of webinars about their programs over the next few weeks. Learn more and register at bgsu.edu/graduate.
Starship offers food delivery to certain areas of the City of Bowling Green starting today.
Food Banks and Food Insecurity Resources
BG Christian Food Pantry (must have referral) • 419 Gould Suite 6 419-353-5174 or 419-601-2760 • Mon -Wed- Fri-Sat 1p.m.-3p.m., Thurs. 6p.m.-8p.m. Social service referral required (JFS, Salvation Army). Current ID and address / Social Security cards of household members is needed for referral. Clients need referral and picture ID when they go to the pantry. Can come back once every two months with referral and collect meats, hygiene products, fruit, milk and canned goods. Can come back daily during pantry hours for breads and pastries (no restrictions). Only serves individuals living within the Bowling Green school district. • Facebook: Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry • Website: www.bgchristianfoodpantry.org • *Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank drops off fresh produce every Monday
St. Aloysius Food Pantry / Client can visit once a month • 150 S. Enterprise 419-352-4195 Mon- Fri 10-noon, 1 p.m.-3p.m. (If food is still available.) Currently only serving 10 families a day due to demand. ID is not required. Email: Receptionist@stalbg.org
St. Thomas More Food Pantry • 425 Thurstin Ave. 419-352-7555. Tues.& Thurs. 10-noon, 1p.m.-4p.m. Individuals are asked to sign that they meet income requirements, but no proof is needed. Email: receptionist@sttoms.com
First United Methodist Church (FUM) • 1526 E. Wooster 419-353-0682 or 419-705-4296. Main pass out is the first Friday of the month 10 a.m. - 11:30a.m. Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank drops off fresh produce and other items for the first Friday of the month. During the main pass, bread, cereal, meats, fruit, milk, and canned goods are available and prepacked. Office staff are willing to distribute food as needed for individuals who visit the church and express need. Church office hours during the summer are 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. During the academic year the church office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins get bread, eggs, milk, and 3 meats. Qualifications based upon declared income/having just lost a job or just need help. Current ID. Bags are determined on the household size. Can only come one time per month. Additional Senior Food Box (over 60+ years old) – picture ID to register from Seagate Food Bank. • Email: church.office@fumcbg.org, Tmsayler@hotmail.com • Facebook: First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Bowling Green, Oh 43402 • Delivery available upon request. The delivery list is currently full however there is a waiting list.
Brown Bag Food Project / once every 2 months • 419-960-5345 530 Sand Ridge Rd. 419-960-5345 (Available 24 hours.) Office open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 5pm-8pm. Call for food pick-up / deliveries for homebound residents (unable to leave without assistance). 3-5 days supply of food and toiletries. No restrictions on clients except that they must live in Wood County.
Broken Chains Church • 1234 N. Main St. Woodland Mall. 419-340-0652 Tues – Sat 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. - Text or call for appointment first. No restrictions • Email: dlamb@proskills.edu
Salvation Army - BG • 1045 N. Main Street, Suite 8. 419-352-4195. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.. Provide emergency shelter, utility, rent, food and holiday assistance
Wood County Area Ministries - BG • 315 S. College Drive. 419-352-1322. Assist with electrical, utility, and medical prescriptions. Help people obtain birth certificates. Combine monies with other agencies to help people pay for electrical, utility, and medical prescriptions. Help people obtain birth certificate. Have an intake form that requires individuals to list their income, employment, and employee information. Help is capped at $450 per family per year. • Email: office@stmarksbg.org
Bradner
God’s Storehouse • 541 Caldwell (Bradner). 419-288-3606. Serves Lakota School District. Monday-Friday, appointment only. Offers variety of food, asks that people only take what they need and will use.
Fostoria:
Pantry Plus • 115 S. Main St. 419-619-0183. Fridays 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., and other times through appointment. ID and proof of residency (bill) is required. Clients can only visit once every 30 days. Offer food boxes for seniors monthly, and Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes for anyone who qualifies. • Email: stacy@pantry-plus.org
Sharing Kitchen • 321 N. Main St. 419-436-1667. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. No eligibility requirements. It also provides clothing, shoes, and bedding to individuals in need.
Grand Rapids:
Otsego Food Pantry and Clothing Closet • 24241 Second St. 419-830-1051. Call for food pick-up. Residents of Weston, Haskins, Grand Rapids, and Tontogany. Proof of address (recent utility bill, preferred)
New Life Community Wesleyan Church • 17679 Woodburn Avenue. 419-494-2792. Food pantry available on an appointment basis. No income, residence, or ID requirements. The church offers a free pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month. This excludes August when it participates in a community garage sale. The church has a community garden with fresh produce. The congregation welcomes low-income individuals to pick vegetables from the garden at their convenience. Church members maintain the garden on an as needed basis.
Luckey
Luckey Food Pantry • 246 Main St. 419-833-2146 or 419-833-3231. Tues & Thurs 10a.m. until 2 p.m., Sat. 8 am until 12 p.m.
Pemberville
Community Food Pantry – Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Clients can visit once every 30 days.) 220 Cedar St. 419-287-4182 or Marty Braucksieck at 419-833-1281. Second and last Saturday of the month 8-11 a.m., Monday-Wednesday 10AM-2PM. State photo ID or current utility bill is required for initial visit. Eastwood School District residents – proof of residency and picture ID • Email: office@bethlehempemberville.org
Northwood
Foundation Stone Church • 4532 Woodville Road 419-693-5102 By appointment Thursday 11AM-1PM. Photo I.D. required, no proof of income requirement. • Email: fscconline@gmail.com
North Baltimore
Bridge Fellowship Church • 123 E. Broadway. 419-857-8177, or 419-806-2116. Hours are Tuesdays 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m., from the 1st to the 17th of each month. Picture ID, Social Security Card for all adults, Social Security or birth certificates for all children, address verification, and income verification are required.
Perrysburg
Perrysburg Christians United (food distribution center located in the back of Grace United Methodist Church) 601 E. Boundary 419-874-7561- Food Pantry. 419-407-7857- Assistance with Rent and Utilities. Mon 1 p.m. until 3p.m, Fri 9 a.m. until 11a.m. Serves only residents living in Wood County north of State Road 582. Two items with name and proof of Wood County residency. Offer up to $300 in rent, utility and medical assistance to individuals who call the number on the first day of each month.
Islamic Center of Greater Toledo • 25877 Scheider Road. 419-874-3509. Provides vouchers to individuals in need. Vouchers can be redeemed at the Toledo Food Bank. Distributes meals during Ramadan. No restrictions • Email: a.shaheen@icgt.org
Kitchen of Hope • 314 E. Indiana Avenue. Zoar Lutheran Church. Last Friday of the month 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Primarily Wood County residents, but anyone is welcome. 419-874-4346
Email: pastortim@zoarlutheran.com • Summer Program for children and families in Perrysburg & Rossford school districts • Must be on free or reduced lunch/breakfast programs at schools. Every Friday– noon. Each family receives a week’s worth of breakfast/lunch groceries. Call to register. Picture ID
Moms Mobile Mission • Perrysburg Heights Community Center 12282 Jefferson St. • Third Thursday of the Month, 6-8pm
Portage
o Christ United Methodist Church • 301 West Main Street, P.O. Box 218. Church Office: 419-686-2621 • 2nd and 4th Saturday 10 a.m. -11 a.m.
Rossford
All Saints Catholic Church • 628 Lime City Rd. 419-666-1393. Provides food for needy families, temporary assistance with utility bills, prescription drug payments, and assistance with transportation expenses (depending on situation); funding is limited. Clients can’t come for food assistance more than once every four weeks. Call for details; no walk-ins are accepted.
Stony Ridge
St. John’s Lutheran Church – Serves Stoney Ridge and Walbridge Area • 5520 Fremont Pike. 419-837-5115. Third weekend of the month – Sat (7:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.). Clients must make appointments. Photo ID and a driver’s license is needed. Only serves residents of northern Wood County (typically Stoney Ridge and Walbridge). Provides some hygiene items with the food. Some fresh produce is grown from a community garden on the site. • Email: officeadmin@stjohnsstonyridge.net
Local
Perrysburg is making the switch to pass/fail grading for the 4th quarter for all students grades 5 and up.
The Village of Walbridge is canceling Community Wide Garage Sales for May 15 and 16.
Wood County schools are participating in a nationwide effort on Monday to honor the class of 2020 seniors. Football fields, including Bowling Green, Elmwood and Rossford, will be lit for 20 minutes and 20 seconds at 8:20 p.m. People are also encouraged to turn on their porch lights or go outside and shine a light in honor of the seniors, whose year has been impacted by coronavirus. Bowling Green City Schools will also be ringing the victory bell on the football field 32 times. This is honor of one winter and 31 spring senior athletes
This spring, NAMI Wood County is planning an event called PreBurn, a virtual 5K where participants can walk or run their race over the whole span of the event or at once in their own communities while continuing to practice social distancing. The event will be held Saturday, May 16, until Sunday, June 7. Registration will be open starting April 21 through May 15. Prices include $35 for race registration and T-shirt or $20 for registration only. Please follow NAMI Wood County on all social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Spotify searching by writing @NAMIWoodCounty. Also, visit our website www.namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information. Be sure you go the “social” distance this spring.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. If you have
PPE to donate, you can drop off at the Wood County Courthouse with security. If you could leave your name and phone number on a piece of paper with your items it would be helpful so we can thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) www.coronavirus.ohio.gov