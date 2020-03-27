The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Executive Summary
Gov. Mike DeWine signed the Ohio Coronavirus Relief Measure. H. B. No. 197 which will enact numerous provisions to assist with COVID-19 Pandemic such as waiving state testing, extending professional licensing, and extending income tax deadline to July 15.
Link to Bill Info: https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislation/legislation-documents?id=GA133-HB-197. The state is also launching a campaign to support local businesses. This can be found at www.Ohio.org/supportlocalohio.
DeWine said he has divided the state into 8 regions, and has asked that each of these regions submit a plan for the projected surge of 2-3 times hospital capacity from current. He asked that a draft from each region be submitted by tomorrow morning, and a final draft be submitted by Monday at noon. He reports that the National Guard is involved in assisting with the buildup of hospital capacity.
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio director of health, reports that so far 20,149 Ohio residents have been tested. She stated that there is no hospital system in the world that was built to be able to take on a once-in-100-year pandemic like this. She reports that she is working with the National Guard closely to assist with the hospital capacity build up.
“More than ever, batten down the hatches. Stay at home. Everything we do individually, pushes this a little father out and makes the curve a little flatter,” Acton said.
She reports she believes the peak of this could be mid-May.
Lt. Gov. John Husted reports that they are trying to build the tech system up to assist with the high traffic to the assistance sites. He will post access to the new assistance information at: coronavirus/ohio.gov/businesshelp.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 1,137
Ohio Hospitalizations: 276
ICU admissions: 107
Healthcare workers: 186 (16%)
Ohio Deaths: 19
Wood County Cases: 9
Wood County Hospitalizations: 4
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
• An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
• We have been having conference calls with the Wood County Health Department, neighboring county EMAs, BGSU, and the Ohio EMA multiple times a week. We continue to monitor all information coming in to maintain situational awareness. We have also been regular guests on the Clint Corpe WBGU radio show (remotely) in an effort to continue to share information as it comes in to us.
Also, please contact us if:
If anyone has access to UVC lights to be used for disinfection
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate or if you have any needs or questions
Public Health
There are 1137 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. Counties have been impacted. 9 positive cases presently in Wood County.
The EMA and health department have been working with local partners to try to provide them with PPE.
We know lots of people want to help our communities respond to COVID-19. We’re encouraging people to sign up and train at home now to become part of Wood County Medical Reserve Corps. To learn more, go to http://woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html. No special skills are required and anyone 18+ is welcome. We expect an increased need for medical volunteers soon and are especially interested in people who have health care backgrounds and certifications. To save us some time, please fill out the online application at www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov
Created and shared the following documents with local partners: COVID-19 Interim Guidance for Employers, Visitor Sign, Stop the Spread of Germs, and Handwashing Poster
WIC is operating as drive through service
Birth/death records are currently only process over the phone to limit in-person contact
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital is making immediate changes to minimize face-to-face visits to limit exposure and protect patients and staff from COVID-19. If you are a patient in one of our offices or an affiliated practice and have a visit scheduled, you may receive a call to transition your appointment to a telephone or telehealth visit with your provider. During the telephone or telehealth visit, if the provider feels it necessary for an in person visit, an in-office appointment will be scheduled.
Mental Health
ADAMHS: We understand that this is a very stressful and difficult time for many individuals in our community, but the Wood County ADAMHS Board wants you to know that you are not alone. For immediate assistance, please call the Wood County Crisis Line 419-502-HOPE (4673) or text “4HOPE” at the Crisis Text Line by messaging 741-741. Dial 2-1-1 to be connected to any additional resources and referrals including mental health treatment today, or any other resources you may need during this time.
BGSU
For open dining options visit www.dineoncampus.com/bgsu
Twice weekly calls with Wood County EMA/EOC
The university announced today that it will temporarily waive the GRE and GMAT requirements for students applying to any of its graduate certificates and master’s degree programs for summer 2020 and fall 2020. Graduate application fees for new domestic and international graduate applicants for the summer and fall semesters will also be waived.
Schools
Northwood: Virtual school work resumes next week March 30-April 3. Lunch deliveries will continue with a few changes: 2 lunches on Mondays, deliver 3 lunches on Wednesday; no delivery on Tuesday/Thursday/Friday. This will continue service while allowing our staff to work minimal hours and maintain safety.
Caps and gowns and graduation announcements will not be available on Monday.
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS
Rossford Police and Fire were provided with hand sanitizer from Maumee Bay Brewing Company.
On Tuesday at 10 a.m. there will be a “Blessing of the Badges” at All Saints in Rossford. This will be a blessing of all first responder badges. Please be at All Saints no later than 9:45 am as the event will start at 10:00 am sharp. Space is limited – please reach out to Sgt. Ryan Purpura, Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 419-619-0329 no later than Monday at noon to RSVP and the number of vehicles you wish to bring. All personnel are invited – you do not have to be on duty to participate.
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Legislature
Ohio’s primary election, which was postponed from March due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, will be absentee voting only. Ballots need to be mailed by April 27, there will be no in-person voting. So everyone who has not already voted will be using the mail system. Print out a vote by mail ballot application on https://www.co.wood.oh.us/…/Vote%20Appl%203-2020%20-%20ReqB
Here are instructions to create your own application on any piece of paper: https://www.co.wood.oh.us/boe/Create%20absentee.pdf. Vote count day per the new bill is April 28.
Churches
St. Mark’s in Bowling Green church is offering three drive-in church services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. St. Mark’s is prepared to offer this drive-thru service for the next few weeks, or as long as the social distancing and “stay at home” requirements remain in place.
Wood County Library
The Wood County District Public Library is holding the #WCDPLBearHug Project.
Local
Lake Township, Walbridge and Millbury: In order to protect the Republic refuse workers all garbage must be in containers, either bags or cans. No loose items. Also, there will be no bulk item pickup at this time.
Millbury, Walbridge, and Perrysburg taxes: The income tax filing date has been extended to July 15. This will match the deadline for Ohio.
Weather
Wood County is under a “slight” risk of severe weather this weekend. Rain will begin later this afternoon increasing throughout the nighttime hours ending Sunday evening. This will bring up to 2” of rainfall with the heaviest rainfall being on Saturday. The potential for severe weather will be Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. During this time we can expect: Damaging winds, large hail, locally heavy rain and possible isolated tornado.
During the day Sunday winds will increase peaking Sunday afternoon. Sustained winds will be 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 50 mph. Please make sure loose items outside are secured to prevent damage from flying debris.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)