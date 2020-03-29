The Wood County Emergency Management Agency team is providing a daily update on coronavirus.
Gov. Mike DeWine stated that we don’t not have enough N95 masks and that these masks are so very important. He reported that they are working very hard on trying to source these masks. This problem is not unique to Ohio.
Battelle Lab has developed a machine with the capability to sterilize 80,000 masks per day. Battelle Labs is a Columbus based company. They have two of these machines in Ohio. He stressed that getting these on line is urgent. We have been waiting for FDA approval. This morning, the FDA approved it, but not for 80,000/day as desired. The governor stated that this made him very angry.
At that point, he called President Donald Trump, and had a great conversation to make sure this got done today. Also, he has been in contact with senators and congressman regarding this matter. The press conference today is to appeal directly to the FDA and express to other states that help on the way if we can get this approved. Several minutes ago, the FDA commissioner called DeWine as he was heading into the FDA situation room, and he said this would be cleared up today and he thought we would be able to get what we wanted. We have not gotten the approval yet, but the governor is hopeful. This press conference today was held to draw attention to this matter.
According to Battelle, their process uses hydrogen peroxide vapor, and their testing began 2 years ago. The masks will be under pressure for 2 hours, let sit for 6 hours to release the hydrogen peroxide. With their process each mask can be sterilized up to 20 times without causing any degradation to the mask. The process will go as follows: hospitals will collect the masks, they get wrapped in plastic. They get placed into another bag and couriered to the Battelle facility. Then with Battelle staff in full PPE, these masks get loaded into storage containers with liners and sensors. Then they get pressurized with hydrogen peroxide for sterilization, then they package the same masks up and send back to the same hospitals. They would start this process tomorrow in Ohio if they get the approval today. They plan on taking masks from all over the state.
Statistics
Ohio Cases: 1,653
Ohio Hospitalizations: 403
ICU admissions: 139
Ohio Deaths: 29
Wood County Cases: 12
Wood County Hospitalizations: 6
Wood County Deaths: 0
County EOC Objectives:
Coordinate the county’s response to limit spread of COVID-19; and maintain medical care.
Provide timely, clear, and consistent messaging to the public, stakeholders and media on the status of COVID-19 and actions the public can take to keep themselves safe.
Determine how county agencies will continue delivery of essential services to Wood County residents while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
EMA Actions Taken/Planned Actions
An abbreviated version of this report can be found at: http://woodcountyema.org/covid-19/.
We have been having conference calls with the Wood County Health Department, neighboring county EMAs, BGSU, and the Ohio EMA multiple times a week. We continue to monitor all information coming in to maintain situational awareness. We have also been regular guests on the Clint Corpe WBGU radio show (remotely) in an effort to continue to share information as it comes in to us.
A spreadsheet was sent out to local healthcare facilities and responders in order to assess their current inventory of PPE. This data assists the EMA with being able to plan accordingly and distribute PPE effectively. If you have not returned this form please email it back as soon as possible so we can continue to process your resource requests.
Also, please contact us if:
If anyone has access to UVC lights to be used for disinfection
If any fraternal groups, service groups, faith-based groups want to sign up to be on a call list as needs arise in the county
If you have PPE to donate or if you have any needs or questions
Public Health
There are 1,653 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. This has impacted 66 counties. There are 12 positive cases presently in Wood County, six of those hospitalized.
We know lots of people want to help our community respond to COVID-19. We’re encouraging people to sign up and train at home now to become part of Wood County Medical Reserve Corps. To learn more, go to http://woodcountyhealth.org/ep/mrc.html. No special skills are required and anyone 18+ is welcome. We expect an increased need for medical volunteers soon and are especially interested in people who have health care backgrounds and certifications. To save us some time, please fill out the online application at www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov
Healthcare
Wood County Hospital: For their most recent updates please visit: https://www.woodcountyhospital.org/patients-visitors/most-recent-updates/?fbclid=IwAR0W9Y2kKQpqrRfcf5gXCRyfG19bUACM5WpkP1u9CHVQkl8ACQO2z6ZAEKA
Law Enforcement/Fire/EMS:
On Tuesday at 10 a.m there will be a “Blessing of the Badges” at All Saints Church in Rossford. This will be a blessing of ALL first responder badges. Please be at All Saints no later than 9:45 a.m. Space is limited – please reach out to Sgt. Ryan Purpura, Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 419-619-0329 no later than Monday at noon to RSVP and the number of vehicles you wish to bring. All personnel are invited – you do not have to be on duty to participate.
The EMA and health department have been working with local EMS to try to provide them with much needed PPE. Please understand that the demand far outweighs the supply at this time across the entire country. This is why current guidance from the state is focused around conservation. Sharing with your neighbors is being strongly encouraged by the state as a form of mutual aid. Many PPE requests have been submitted and addressed. If you have a need, please put in a formal request in writing to: woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us.
Weather
This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Windy, with a southwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Wind advisory remains in effect until 8 this evening. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. This advisory goes until 8 PM EDT Sunday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Administrative Information: Any information and contributions your agency has for this report is valuable to maintain a common operating picture and situational awareness for the county as a whole. Please reach out to our office via phone or email (email preferred) to share information. Thank you.
EOC Hours of Operation: 830a-430p
Requesting support: Call Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269 or email woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us
ODH Call line: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)