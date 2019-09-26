Elmwood student arrested for inducing panic - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Elmwood student arrested for inducing panic

Posted: Thursday, September 26, 2019 12:17 pm

JERRY CITY — An Elmwood Local Schools student was arrested Tuesday for putting several harassing posts on a social media page.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, a parent notified that department on Monday after seeing the posts.

