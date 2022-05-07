An Elmore woman who struck two juveniles in Lake Township, then left the scene, has pleaded guilty.
Kelly DeStazio, 47, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
She pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to stop after an accident, both fifth-degree felonies.
Two additional counts of failure to stop, both fourth-degree felonies, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Kuhlman said he could sentence her for up to 12 months on each charge and have them run consecutively for a total of 24 months in prison.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans said that on Oct. 15 at 7:16 p.m., Lake Township police received a report of an injury crash at Ayers Road near Lemoyne Road.
Two juveniles on a motorized bike were severely injured, Hoppenjans said.
Two witnesses reported passing a vehicle that was eastbound on Ayers Road that had severe damage to the front right side. An anonymous caller to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Oct. 18 reported the vehicle may be in Elmore, Hoppenjans said.
The vehicle was a red Pontiac Grand Am that was missing its right headlight. Debris found at the scene of the crash was matched to the Pontiac.
Another witness reported seeing DeStazio driving that vehicle the night of the crash.
DeStazio admitted to law enforcement it was her car sitting in front of her house.
The juveniles had significant injuries, both have had several medical procedures and have additional treatment pending, Hoppenjans said.
Sentencing was scheduled for July 29.